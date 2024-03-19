Ariana Grande finalises divorce with Dalton Gomez as singer agrees to $1.25m payment

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially divorced.

The Wicked star, 30, and the real estate broker, 28, finalised their divorce on Tuesday 19 March after two years of marriage. In Los Angeles Superior Court documents obtained by the Associated Press, Grande reportedly agreed to making a one-time payment of $1,250,000 to Gomez with no future alimony.

The pop singer will also give Gomez half the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home, and will pay up to $25,000 toward his attorneys’ fees. Grande and Gomez had signed a prenuptial agreement prior to their May 2021 wedding.

The former couple agreed to terms of their settlement in October 2023 but were required to wait six months before the judge’s order could take effect. After it was reported in July 2023 that Grande and Gomez had separated, the pair simultaneously filed for divorce in September that year.

Grande and Gomez began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement 11 months later. They were married during an intimate ceremony at Grande’s home in Montecito, California. However, it was reported last summer that Grande and Gomez were “heading towards divorce” after she was spotted without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. They reportedly ​​tried to reconcile their marriage “a few months back,” but were “having problems” since before Grande began filming the movie musical adaptation of Wicked in London.

Following news of their split, it was revealed days later that the “Yes, And?” singer was in a relationship with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. The two reportedly did not start dating until after Slater had separated from his wife, Lilly Jay. The Broadway alum and his wife were married in 2018 and share a son, born August 2022.

“Ariana and Dalton separated in January,” a source told People at the time. “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.” Slater later filed for divorce from Jay in New York City on 26 July 2023, according to TMZ.

Despite speculation over their relationship, the Wicked co-stars have kept details about their romance private. The pair have been spotted together multiple times throughout New York city, where Grande supported Slater in the Spamalot revival on Broadway.

The Victorious alum has subtly referenced criticism surrounding her relationship with Slater, most recently in an interview with The Zach Sang Show on Twitch’s Amazon Music channel. While discussing her newly-released seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, host Zach Sang told Grande that “people have crafted their own narratives” about her personal life.

“The thing is that like, we know this about the tabloids and the media,” Grande agreed. “Like, am I crazy? Don’t we know this?”

“We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based on whether or not we like the person,” she continued. “We selectively leave space for humanness, for nuance. They don’t leave space for that - well, they do for their friends and their family, it’s selective. They turn it off when that aligns with the version of a person they have in their head that they want to believe is true.”

In an Instagram Story post shared last December, the “Break Free” singer also claimed that the public has made “assumptions” about her within the past year. “I’ve never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life,” she wrote. “I have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other.”

Grande acknowledged the support she’s received, adding: “I have never felt more tightly held or fiercely protected by those who love and understand me (friends, family, and fans alike). I feel safe, even amidst so many things I’d usually be afraid of.”

She expressed how she’s been doing self-work by “listening to and trusting” herself, “even when fear or trauma tells [her] not to,” and explained that she’s avoided speaking out about certain online scrutiny.

“I am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not,” she said.