Ariana Grande was recently spotted at Disney World. Well, sort of.

TikToker Matty was visiting Disney World in Orlando, Florida when he recognised a familiar face. In the video, which now has almost 300,000 views, Matty discovered a family portrait taken at Epcot’s Leave a Legacy attraction. The family was none other than Grande’s.

“Y’all, I screamed,” he captioned the video. “Ariana if you see this ILY.” The TikTok shows a young Grande circa 2001 posing with her older brother Frankie. Below the singer is a portrait of her parents Joan and Ed, and even her grandparents Marj and Frank had their portrait taken at the attraction too.

Leave a Legacy was a popular attraction at Epcot that began in 1999 and ran through June 2007. The display allowed guests to have their picture taken, which were then mounted onto panels for visitors to enjoy.

The discovery was a shock to all Grande fans, who couldn’t contain themselves in the comments.

TikToker @alexiakarine said: “The way I’d go to Disney World just to find it,” while someone else wrote: “Thankfully I live only 50 minutes from Disney… on my way there.”

Others were not surprised that Grande’s mom Joan hasn’t seemingly not aged a day since 2001. “Why does Joan still look the same,” @ivandrek said. “Joan is immortal confirmed,” joked TikToker @houseofpopculture.

The clip also prompted some to declare their own fame, as they noted that their own portraits are on the wall as well.

“Omg my picture is up there too! I’m famous now,” one person wrote.