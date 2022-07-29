Ariana Grande responds to r.e.m. beauty brand criticism: ‘Remember you’re a singer’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ariana Grande is saying “thank u, next” to critics who believe she is spending too much time focusing on her beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty, and not enough on new music.

Grande, who launched the cosmetics line in 2021, took to TikTok on 28 July to promote r.e.m. beauty’s latest range of concealers. The 29-year-old Grammy winner appeared make-up free in the short clip before showing off the new Sweetener concealer line, which includes 60 shades. Grande also provided a list of ingredients for the cruelty-free product, such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, and added that “a little goes a long way” when applying the concealer.

While the majority of comments under Grande’s TikTok video were positive, one social media troll felt the need to remind Grande, “pls remember you’re a singer,” but the pop star didn’t hold back in her response.

“I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer,” she replied along with four bubble emojis and a cheeky smiley face.

Grande’s response comes just two months after the singer revealed she has no plans to release new music as she gears up to play Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked. While answering questions in a makeup tutorial posted to r.e.m. beauty’s YouTube channel, Grande admitted she has not begun working on a new album since the release of 2020’s positions.

“The truth is I have not begun an album,” she said. The singer explained that she did not feel ready to start working on a seventh album after the release of positions. It was also around this time that she began to hear murmurs of a Wicked movie audition coming her way, and wanted to dedicate her time preparing for the role.

“My hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying work at the moment,” she said.

In November 2021, it was announced that Grande and Cynthia Erivo had been cast as the two lead roles in the forthcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, directed by John M Chu. Erivo – known for her starring role in the drama Harriet – will play the role of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, while Grande has been cast as Glinda, the Good Witch.

In April, Chu revealed the Wicked movie will be split into two parts, with the first part premiering on 25 December 2024 and the second half scheduled for release a year later on 25 December 2025.