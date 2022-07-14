Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty set to hit UK shelves next month

Ariana Grande’s makeup range r.e.m. beauty is set to hit UK shelves in a matter of weeks.

The “Thank U, Next” artist has confirmed that the cruelty-free and vegan cosmetics line is launching at Selfridges department store from August.

The range, which was first launched in the US in 2021, includes lipstick, lip gloss, concealer, mascara, fake eyelashes, eye shadow, brow pencils and gels, highlighter and eyeliner.

A hit with Gen Z and millennial consumers, r.e.m. beauty now sells one of its Cooling Blurring Undereye Balms every 12 seconds.

Although the exact date is still unconfirmed, beauty fans are advised to keep a close eye on the brand’s social media channels for more information, including competitions and prizes to be won at a touring pop-up across Selfridges branches.

Sharing a name with the hit song “R.E.M.” off the 29-year-old’s hit 2018 album Sweetener, Grande explained the meaning behind the name.

“I decided to name it r.e.m. because I feel like that song really encompasses a lot of my favourite parts of my sound. But also, r.e.m. – rapid eye movement – focuses on dreams and the eyes which are our main storytellers. They’re our most emotional communicators,” she told Glamour.

A Liquid Lipstick from Grande’s r.e.m. beauty range (r.e.m. beauty)

“Like you can say more with the way that you look at someone than you can say with words sometimes. Our eyes are what we use to dream and rest. So much beauty happens there. I sort of love that,” she said.

On the subject of the UK launch, Grande said: “The first time I tested and wore any of our r.e.m. formulas publicly was live on stage at The O2 arena in London during the Sweetener Tour in 2019, so three years later it’s incredibly special and meaningful to be finally launching the brand here in the UK, especially with Selfridges, who are synonymous with beauty and who is such a respected institution.

“So I’m beyond excited, honoured and thankful. Now more than ever physical retail and having that touch-point where people can see, feel and test and experience the products first hand is so important.

She added: “Please, please come by and see the teams, or book an appointment online if you‘d like the full r.e.m beauty experience!”

She joins a host of other high-profile artists who have successfully launched their own beauty lines, including Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.

Grande is undoubtedly hoping the launch will be as lucrative as Rihanna’s who recently became the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the US, after accumulating a net worth of $1.4bn by age 34.

According to Forbes, the Bajan singer and entrepreneur’s dollars come from her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH and which “generated more than $550m in revenue in 2020”.