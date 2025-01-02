Armie Hammer blames Covid and kink-shaming for career-ending backlash in 2021

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Armie Hammer has addressed a series of accusations that derailed his career, blaming Covid and kink-shaming for the fallout.

The 38-year-old actor, known for his roles in Call Me By Your Name and The Social Network, found himself at the centre of a social media scandal in 2021 after direct messages allegedly sent from Hammer detailed graphic sexual desires and cannibalistic fetishism.

Several women later accused the actor of sexual assault and he was subsequently accused of rape and abuse by ex-girlfriend Effie Angelova. Hammer has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing and said that all of his relationships with women were consensual.

In May 2023, the LA County District Attorney’s Office announced it would not file sexual assault charges, citing “insufficient evidence” and the “complexity of the relationship”. He has since shared his financial struggles, admitting he sold his truck because he couldn’t afford the petrol.

“The world seemed like it was falling apart, and people were just deeply unhappy with their own lives,” Hammer said on the Your Mom’s House podcast about the news breaking during the Covid lockdown.

“And then this salacious story comes around where this actor wants to murder and eat people. And all of a sudden, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, this is so much more fun to focus on than the fact that I can’t leave my living room.’”

Speaking about this sexual preferences, Hammer suggested that kink-shaming could have been at play in the backlash he received about his alleged sexual fantasies.

“If anyone took anyone’s bedroom conversations specifically if people were having a little bit of sexy time, and they took the s*** that they said, even if it was completely vanilla, and you read that somewhere else out of context, everyone’s going to go, ‘You guys are f***ing disgusting’.” he said.

Hammer has denied any criminal wrongdoing ( Getty Images )

The actor said that the volume of private messages made public made him feel like he was “left standing there naked in front of the world with all of your proclivities or kinks being judged by the world.”

Describing his relationship to women, he said: “people were my bags of dope with skin on it”.

He hinted that he understood why he would be disliked as he added: “I would scoop these girls up, take them on a whirlwind month and a half... then I’m going bounce and go do it with someone else”.

Going further to expand on his sexual inclinations, he said: “I like the idea that you are so completely mine. Yeah. I can do whatever I want, and you love it because you know you’re mine.”

Hammer has since embraced the “cannibal” label.

“This possession-kinda thing,” he continued, “that’s just fun to talk about. And by the way, especially if you’re drunk or stoned or high at night and you’re texting. While you’re saying it, you’re chuckling to yourself, like, ‘I’m going to f***ing cut your toe off and keep it in my pocket so I got a piece of you everywhere I go.’”