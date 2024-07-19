Armie Hammer confronted about cannibalism and rape claims by Piers Morgan

Support truly

Armie Hammer is set to address allegations he is a cannibal in a new interview with Piers Morgan.

The Call Me by Your Name star, 37, first became the centre of a social media scandal in 2021 after messages allegedly sent from him detailed graphic sexual desires and cannibalistic fetishes.

Hammer was subsequently accused of rape and abuse by various women, but has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing and was not charged sexual assault after an investigation. His attorney has repeatedly stated that all of his relationships with women were consensual.

In a new interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Hammer is asked bluntly by Morgan whether he has ever eaten human flesh and quizzed about the messages that came to light in 2021.

Teaser footage for the episode sees Morgan ask the Rebecca actor, “are you a cannibal?” to which the Hammer asks the presenter: “You know what you have to do to be a cannibal?”

Morgan then asks Hammer whether he’s ever eaten any human flesh, with the actor declaring it’s “not a question I thought I’d have to answer”.

One message allegedly sent by Hammer to a former girlfriend reads: “You just live to obey and be my slave. I will own you. That’s my soul. My brain. My spirit. My body. Would you come and be my property till you die? If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?”

Addressing the message, Hammer tells Morgan: “This was a very intense [affair]… very sexually-charged, between two people … Different people have different sexual fantasies.”

He added: “But I don’t think that’s any different than when someone looks at a baby and goes, ‘Oh my God, look at those cute little fat legs, I just want to eat you up.’”

Morgan also asks Hammer about another message he allegedly sent where he told his partner he felt like a god standing over her with a knife.

Asked if the quotes are true, Hammer replied: “I don’t remember saying those things.”

Of the wider allegations of abuse, he claimed: “None of those people were hurt or upset because I pushed any sexual boundaries.”

Armie Hammer is set to address allegations he is a cannibal in a new interview with Piers Morgan ( Getty Images )

Last month, Hammer finally addressed allegations of a cannibalism fetish he’s faced over the past three years, saying he is ultimately “grateful” for the experience – despite the fact it derailing his Hollywood career.

During an appearance on podcast Painful Lessons, Hammer said: “I’m actually now at a place where I’m really grateful for it because, where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me, I didn’t feel good.

“I never felt satisfied. I never had enough. I never was in a place where I was happy with myself, where I had self-esteem.”

He described the scandal as “almost like a neutron bomb [that] went off in my life.

“It killed me, it killed my ego, it killed all the people around me that I thought were my friends that weren’t – all of those people, in a flash, went away.

“But the buildings were still standing. I’m still here, I still have my health, and I’m really grateful for that.”

Hammer’s Piers Morgan Uncensored episode will go live on YouTube at 6pm on Friday (19 July).