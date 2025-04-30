Sir Keir Starmer joked about Tory MP Robert Jenrick's leadership ambitions during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday (30 April), when he referenced last week's marathons in London and Manchester and said the shadow justice minister "is still running".

Jenrick, who was runner-up in the November leadership election that saw Kemi Badenoch elected to head up the Conservative Party, ran 26.2 miles to raise funds for armed forces charity SSAFA.

The prime minister congratulated both MPs and journalists who took part in events on Sunday (27 April), including Scottish politician Harriet Cross who became the fastest female MP.