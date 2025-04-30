Barcelona vs Inter Milan LIVE: Team news and line-ups with Lewandowski out of Champions League semi-final
The hosts remain in the hunt for a treble as they begin their last-four encounter
Barcelona continue their pursuit of a possible treble with a highly-intriguing Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan.
Leading La Liga and with the Copa del Rey secure after a win over rivals Real Madrid, things are looking good for Hansi Flick’s side having overcome a fright in Germany against Borussia Dortmund to reach this stage. Embracing a high-risk, high-reward style under the manager has proved successful for the Catalan club as they seek a return to the final for the first time in a decade.
Standing in their way are Inter Milan, a side with stronger recent pedigree in this competition. Runners-up to Manchester City two years ago, Simone Inzaghi again has a well-built team at his disposal, even if their Serie A hopes took a hit with a weekend defeat. Can they secure parity - or perhaps more - to take back to the San Siro in Milan next week?
Follow all of the latest from the semi-final first leg with our live blog below:
Simone Inzaghi says Inter aren't in 'difficult moment'
The Inter coach was asked about his team’s recent run of defeats and said: "We are in the Champions League semi-finals, so I wouldn't call this a difficult moment.
“We are all excited, we are challenging one of the best teams in the world and one of the most offensive teams.
“We will have to suffer at times and will have to be technically perfect."
'These things happen'
Martinez also addressed Inter Milan’s recent run of defeats saying: "These things can happen, and we have done a very positive job except for the last week.
“We've lost three games in a row, which hasn't happened for a long time.
“This hurts but the team are fine and the group is strong, it is united. That is key."
Pre-match thoughts from Martinez
Inter Milan forward, Lautaro Martinez, said: "We have great enthusiasm.
“In three years we have reached the semi-finals twice, and this hasn't happened to Inter for many years.
“We are doing a great job in the Champions League and we are trying to make our fans' dreams come true. We have a great desire to play the final once again."
How does Yamal deal with pressure?
Barcelona’s star teenager was asked that question ahead of tonight’s match and replied: "I left that fear behind on the pitch a while ago.
“I wouldn't call it pressure. In an atmosphere like the one in the Copa del Rey final, with both sets of fans, you have to go out and enjoy it.
“I don't see pressure as anything, just enjoying the moment and giving it my all."
'Playing for Barca isn't something anyone can do'
Lamine Yamal is juat 17-years-old and will make his 100th appearance for Barcelona if he plays against Inter tonight.
The teenager said: "At my age, few players have played as many games for a club like Barca, and that's what I value most.
“Playing at this level and for a club like Barca isn't something that anyone can do."
'Inter's defence is their greatest weapon'
Barcelona forward, Lamine Yamal, said: "In defence, Inter are a very strong team.
“It's their greatest weapon; they prove it every year in the Champions League.
“We're eager to reach the final and show who we are."
'Inter are a very difficult opponent'
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Flick added: "We're only focused on this first match, this is the first step.
“Inter are a very difficult opponent. I think their defence is one of the strongest in Europe, but also they have a very good midfield and the two strikers are very strong.
“It's a tough match and we have to be prepared."
'We have to work hard to reach the final'
Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick, spoke about what his team need to do tonight in order to reach the Champions League final.
He said: "What I can see is that everyone is focused, everyone knows how important this semi-final is.
“This [cup final] win against Real [Madrid] is of course very important for the vibes. We know we have to work hard to reach a final."
