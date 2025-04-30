( Getty Images )

Barcelona continue their pursuit of a possible treble with a highly-intriguing Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan.

Leading La Liga and with the Copa del Rey secure after a win over rivals Real Madrid, things are looking good for Hansi Flick’s side having overcome a fright in Germany against Borussia Dortmund to reach this stage. Embracing a high-risk, high-reward style under the manager has proved successful for the Catalan club as they seek a return to the final for the first time in a decade.

Standing in their way are Inter Milan, a side with stronger recent pedigree in this competition. Runners-up to Manchester City two years ago, Simone Inzaghi again has a well-built team at his disposal, even if their Serie A hopes took a hit with a weekend defeat. Can they secure parity - or perhaps more - to take back to the San Siro in Milan next week?

Follow all of the latest from the semi-final first leg with our live blog below: