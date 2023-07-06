Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Armie Hammer and ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers have agreed not to give their children candy in their joint custody agreement.

According to a “joint legal custody” agreement shared by People, the former couple agreed to share custody of their eight-year-old daughter, Harper, and six-year-old son, Ford. The document also came weeks after they finalised their divorce.

Per People, the terms of the agreement means that the former couple, who split in 2020, will have to “cooperate and agree in making any and all decisions relating to the health, education and welfare” of their children.

In the document, the pair set few conditions regarding their children’s diets. More specifically, they both agreed that they wouldn’t give their children candy, as it’s not in their “best interest to consistently have candy during either parent’s respective custodial times”.

People also reported that in the document, Hammer and Chambers agreed to co-parenting counselling, and that they would never smoke in the presence of their children.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Hammer and Chambers for comment.

Last month, it was revealed that Hammer and Chambers had reached a divorce agreement, nearly three years after the TV personality filed to end their marriage. Hammer’s attorney filed documents to inform a judge that the former couple came to terms over child custody, child support, spousal support and division of assets.

The settlement also came after the the Los Angeles County DA’s office announced that Hammer will not face sexual assault charges, following a lengthy investigation into 2021 rape allegations. In 2021, Los Angeles police began a “thorough review” into claims made by a woman, identified as Effie, accusing the actor of raping and abusing her in 2017. Hammer has continued to deny the allegations.

On 31 May 2023, the DA’s office said it could not prove rape allegations “beyond a reasonable doubt” due to the “complexity of the relationship” between Hammer and his accuser.

Since filing for divorce from Hammer, after 10 years of marriage, Chambers has also been open about their relationship. During an interview with E! News, she noted that she’s in a “really great place” with her ex and that they “talk all the time”.

“We’re committed fully and wholly to our children and to being together as much as possible in a nonromantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there’s nothing we won’t do,” she said.

When asked about the challenges throughout her marriage, Chambers also noted that Hammer had been “focused on his healing”.

“There’s the oxygen mask theory: You can’t really take care of someone until you are taken care of,” she said. “There’s a reason on the plane they say, ‘Secure your own mask before helping others.’ He has been very busy securing his own mask. My mask has been secured, [the kids’] masks are on, so right now it’s really been a lot about focusing on them, protecting them.”

Shortly after finalising his divorce, TMZ also reported that Hammer reignited his romance with his former girlfriend, Lisa Perejma. On 27 June, they were photographed vacationing in Italy together.