Armie Hammer has reportedly reignited a romance with an old flame, after finalising his divorce from ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, three years after she first filed.

The disgraced Call Me By Your Name star was photographed vacationing in Italy this week with a blonde woman, who has been identified by TMZ and PageSix as his former girlfriend Lisa Perejma.

Hammer, 36, was first spotted in Portofino on Tuesday (27 June), where he and Perejma went to a restaurant together. In pictures published by PageSix, the pair were seen kissing across the table and holding hands as they walked around the popular tourist spot on the Italian Riviera.

On Wednesday (28 June), TMZ published photographs of Hammer and Perejma in Santa Margherita, a 16-minute drive from Portofino, as they strolled through the city together.

Photographers told the publication that the pair went to a pizzeria, where they had a coffee and chatted, as well as sharing a kiss. They were first romantically linked in early 2021 but had reportedly split up by February 2022.

It comes just over a week after Hammer and Chambers, 40, settled their divorce. The former couple separated in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage following allegations that Hammer had abused multiple women.

Hammer was also accused of rape by one woman. He has vehemently denied any criminal wrongdoing, but admitted to being “emotionally abusive” and treating people poorly.

It was announced at the end of May that he would not face sexual assault charges following a lengthy investigation into the allegations. Los Angeles County DA’s office said there was “insufficient evidence” to charge the actor with a crime.

Hammer and Chambers reportedly reached an agreement over their property and child and spousal support issues in settling their divorce. They share two children, eight-year-old Harper and six-year-old Ford Douglas Amand.

Armie Hammer Divorce (2018 Invision)

In February, Chambers spoke out for the first time about the various allegations her ex-husband faced and said she was “learning things as the public was” when they first emerged in 2021.

Speaking to Elle, the TV personality said: “I was like, ‘There are no words. What the f***?’”

According to reports, Chambers has moved on from her relationship with Hammer and has been dating someone else “for over six months”. Most recently, she posted an Instagram Story featuring an unnamed man to whom she referred as her “bf (boyfriend)”.

Following the allegations, Hammer lost his talent representation and was dropped from several projects, including the film Shotgun Wedding, Broadway play The Minutes, and TV series The Offer.

Hammer in 2019 (Getty Images)

The Social Network star spoke out for the first time since the claims against him were made in February when he gave an interview to Air Mail. He alleged that he had been sexually abused as a child by a youth pastor and described a recent suicide attempt.

In the wake of the abuse allegations, Hammer said he “walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark”.

“Then I realised that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids,” he added.

Hammer said he is now sober after going to rehab in May 2021, and that he is “now a healthier, happier, more balanced person”. “I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was. I’m truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything. I would not go back and undo everything that’s happened to me.”

The Independent has contacted Hammer’s representative for comment.

