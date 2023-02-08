Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elizabeth Chambers has broken her silence on the various allegations facing her ex-husband Armie Hammer.

The Call Me By Your Name star was accused in 2021 of rape by one woman, and of sexual misconduct by multiple others.

Around the same time, unverified messages allegedly sent by Hammer were circulated online, which contained graphic sexual fantasies and mentioned cannibalism.

Hammer denied any criminal wrongdoing, but admitted to being “emotionally abusive” and treating people poorly.

In a new interview with Elle, TV personality Chambers recalled hearing about the allegations for the first time.

“I was learning things as the public was,” Chambers said. “I was like, ‘There are no words. What the f***?’”

Chambers’ sister Catherine told Elle that Hammer’s accusers sent Chambers direct messages on social media. “It was all still so new to her,” she said.

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer (Getty Images)

“She put on her support hat to be there for these women who had gone through terrible, terrible situations that were brought on by her former husband, but Elizabeth chose to be there for them rather than for herself first. She listened to horrible, deep, dark details regardless of what it meant for her own life.”

Chambers filed for divorce in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences; the divorce has not yet been finalised.

After the allegations surfaced, Hammer lost his talent representation, and was dropped from several high-profile films, including a series based on the making of The Godfather, titled The Offer, and a Jennifer Lopez romcom titled Shotgun Wedding.

Hammer recently spoke out about the claims for the first time, alleging that he had been sexually abused by a youth pastor as a child and describing a recent suicide attempt.

“Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually,” Hammer told Air Mail of his alleged experience with the youth pastor.

