Armie Hammer’s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers has opened up about the former couple’s co-parenting challenges as their divorce has yet to be finalised.

Actor Armie Hammer, known for his roles in Call Me By Your Name and Death on the Nile, was at the center of a social media scandal in 2021 after direct messages allegedly sent from Hammer detailed graphic sexual desires and even mentioned cannibalism. The actor was subsequently accused of rape and abuse, a claim he has since denied.

Prior to the social media scandal, Hammer and his wife of ten years, Elizabeth Chambers, announced their separation in July 2020. Since then, Chambers has kept a low profile as she focuses on raising the former couple’s two children – Harper, seven, and Ford, five – in the Cayman Islands.

Now, the Bird Bakery founder and Food Network host has shared details about her ongoing divorce from Hammer and their co-parenting challenges in a cover story with E! News.

While Chambers revealed that their divorce is not yet finalised, she shared that her relationship with Hammer is “in a really great place.”

“We’re committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids,” she explained. “Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there’s nothing we won’t do.”

However, Chambers admitted that there’s “definitely” been co-parenting challenges along the way: “Armie has been focused on his healing.”

She went on to explain the “oxygen mask theory,” which she describes as not being able to take care of someone else until you take care of yourself first.

“There’s a reason on the plane they say, ‘Secure your own mask before helping others.’ He has been very busy securing his own mask,” she said. “My mask has been secured, [the kids’] masks are on, so right now it’s really been a lot about focusing on them, protecting them.”

Still, the mother of two maintained her support for her estranged husband, adding that encouraging his “healing” will “make him the best father, the best person he can be.”

“At the end of the day, that’s the goal,” Chambers said. “We’re in constant communication and all that matters is that he is the best dad for our children. Obviously he processes everything else that he’s dealing with personally – and that’s his own journey now.”

When looking back on her ten-year marriage to Hammer, Chambers admitted that her thoughts on their relationship would have been different a year and a half ago. “It hasn’t been perfect,” she revealed. “I think there was a time when I was so focused on the perfect Christmas card and, honestly, perfect is so overrated. It’s not interesting and I think it has taken my processing period to let go.”

Now, the television personality is in a “committed relationship” with wellness therapist Ricardas Kazinec. When asked whether she’s open to marriage again, Chambers said that she is “open to everything”.

“I am such a traditional person. I love family. I would have seven babies if I could. But I’m just living in the moment and happy,” she said. “We don’t need to overthink anything. Whatever happens is beautiful.”