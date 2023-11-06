Armie Hammer returns to Instagram three years after sexual assault allegations

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Armie Hammer has made his return to Instagram, nearly four years after he was accused of sexual assault by several women.

The 37-year-old actor, known for his roles in Call Me By Your Name and Death on the Nile, was at the centre of a social media scandal in 2021 after direct messages allegedly sent from Hammer detailed graphic sexual desires and even mentioned cannibalism. He was subsequently accused of rape and abuse, a claim he has since denied.

Now, Hammer has made his return to the social media platform after it was announced in May that he would not face sexual assault charges. The actor posed for a shirtless selfie on the beach with his friends, as he indicated in the caption that he had just touched down in Los Angeles, California.

“When the LA welcome committee demands you do a cold water plunge in the ocean right when you get off the plane,” he wrote under the 5 November post. Hammer appeared to be sporting a buzz cut hairstyle, with sunglasses on his head and a tattoo of the word “Easy” written across his left bicep.

Last week, Hammer made his first Instagram post in three years when he shared a video of the movie he watched while travelling on the Metro-North’s New Haven line. Meanwhile, he posted a since-deleted video of himself to his Instagram Story, joking about overcoming “land mines” over the past few years.

“Been a lot of land mines over the last couple years… finally found one that works for me #landminepress,” Hammer wrote in a caption to the video, in which he appeared to be working out in a home gym. “All jokes aside thank you all for the love and support,” he shared in a follow-up post, according to People.

Hammer has kept a low profile ever since he and his then-wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, announced their divorce in July 2020. The former couple are parents to two children: daughter Harper, eight, and son Ford, six. They finally reached a divorce settlement and custody agreement in June of this year.

After a years-long investigation into sexual assault allegations, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said there was “insufficient evidence” to charge the actor against allegations made by a woman, identified as Effie, who accused the actor of raping and abusing her in 2017.

Hammer made a public statement following the Los Angeles County DA office’s decision. “I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed,” he said. “I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared.”

Amid the controversy, Hammer was dropped by his talent agency in 2021 and hasn’t worked in Hollywood since. According to TMZ, the actor is reportedly dating his former girlfriend, Lisa Perejma, following his divorce.