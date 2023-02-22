Watch live as Catholics observe Ash Wednesday in Mexico

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live from Mexico as Catholics observe Ash Wednesday to mark the beginning of Lent.

This feed shows the scene in Mexico City on Wednesday, 22 February, as the religious day is celebrated.

Ash Wednesday commences the start of a period of fasting or abstinence by those who practise.

Part of the day’s observation includes the marking of a cross with ashes on the foreheads of worshipers.

The 40 days of Lent are generally seen as marking the time Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness.

Those taking part in Lent often also abstain from certain habits such as watching excessive amounts of television or social media.

Lent comes to an end on Easter Sunday, when Christians often gather for a feast to break their period of abstinence.

Ash Wednesday is not a national public holiday in Mexico, but rather a religious observance.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.