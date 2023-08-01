Ashley Graham reflects on ‘grumpy’ Hugh Grant interview on Oscars red carpet

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ashley Graham has opened up about her viral interview moment with Hugh Grant on the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

The 35-year-old model spoke about the awkward interaction she shared with the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actor at the Academy Awards in March during an interview withThe Sunday Times, where she revealed that she “could tell” Grant didn’t want to be at the awards ceremony.

“I could tell he didn’t want to be there, that was obvious,” the body positivity activist said. “Before, we were chatting, he was very pleasant. Then we started rolling and he was like: ‘I don’t want to be here’, and I was: ‘Okay, work with me! I get it! But like, work with me?’”

Graham explained that she was trying her “hardest to be [her] nice, upbeat self” but Grant simply “gave” her all the energy that he had. During their cringeworthy red carpet interview, the Love Actually star described the Oscars event as “Vanity Fair” - seemingly referring to the “frivolity and ostentation” of the ceremony, according to William Makepeace Thackeray’s 1848 novel of the same name.

However, Graham acknowledged that she didn’t understand Grant’s reference when she replied: “Oh, it’s all about Vanity Fair. That’s where we let loose.”

“I didn’t get the Vanity Fair comment. My public school system didn’t have that book, probably,” she said, noting that “it’s crazy how viral” the interview moment went online.

When noted by the Times that “everyone has a grumpy Hugh” in their family, Graham admitted: “I wish I would’ve known that.”

“I just remembered him from Love Actually where he was charming!” she added.

Ashley Graham took on the role of red carpet correspondent at the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles, California, last March. While interviewing Grant before the ceremony, she asked the actor if he was excited by the prospect of any certain actors winning, to which he replied: “No, not one in particular.”

Trying another question, Graham asked: “Okay, well what are you wearing tonight, then?”

In response, Grant simply said: “Just my suit.”

Ashley Graham wasn’t prepared for her Hugh Grant interview at the Oscars (ABC)

Graham then decided to ask Grant about the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, in which Grant makes a cameo appearance. "So tell me what was it like to be in Glass Onion?” she asked, adding: “It was such an amazing film. I really loved it. How is it to shoot something like that?”

“Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds,” Grant said.

When Graham replied: “Yeah, but still, you showed up and you had fun, right?” Grant said: “Um, almost.”

The model then quickly wrapped up the interview after realising she had hit a wall with the actor, who appeared to shake his head in confusion.

The red carpet interview was immediately described by viewers as the “most awkward piece of television” and a “complete disaster”. Many people also criticised Grant for giving blunt answers, with some viewers accusing him of being “rude” and “obnoxious” towards Graham. Other viewers have asked why Grant attended the event in the first place given that he did not appear enthusiastic about being there.

Meanwhile, Graham was praised by viewers for handling the interview moment like a professional. “Her grace was admirable. She didn’t give up on being civil in the face of his rudeness,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Major shoutout to Ashley Graham for handling that Hugh Grant interview with grace and patience.”

Since then, Graham has subtly addressed their viral interview in an interview with TMZ. When asked whether she took offense to Grant’s comments, the model said: “You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go.”