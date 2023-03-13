Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Oscars viewers are applauding Ashley Graham for her handling of an awkward interview with Hugh Grant.

On Sunday 12 March, the model hosted the champagne-coloured carpet ahead of the 95th annual Academy Awards.

At one point during the pre-awards show carpet, Graham spoke to Grant, with the model asking the actor what he was wearing, to which he replied: “My suit,” and what it was like to film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“So tell me, what does it feel like to be in Glass Onion? It was such an amazing film, I really loved it. I love a thriller. How fun is it to shoot something like that?” Graham asked the actor.

In response, Grant replied: “Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds,” to which Graham noted: “Yeah, but still, you showed up, and you had fun right?”

“Uhh, almost,” Grant said, before appearing to roll his eyes and walk away as Graham thanked him for his time. “It was nice to talk to you,” she added.

The exchange has prompted praise for Graham, with many suggesting she handled the awkward encounter like a professional.

“Her grace was admirable. She didn’t give up on being civil in the face of his rudeness,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Major shoutout to Ashley Graham for handling that Hugh Grant interview with grace and patience.”

“Ashley Graham NAILED this interview when Hugh Grant gave her literally nothing. If you don’t want to do press or interviews, then just go to the ceremony or stay home,” someone else wrote.