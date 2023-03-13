Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An online film enthusiast has pointed out a surprising link between two history-making Best Actress Oscar-winners.

Michelle Yeoh won her first Academy Award at Sunday night’s ceremony (12 March) for her performance in Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once – the evening’s top-scoring film.

In a historic moment, Yeoh’s success made her the first-ever Asian Best Actress winner.

You can find the full list of 2023 Oscars winners here.

Following Halle Berry’s Best Actress win in 2002 for Monster’s Ball, Yeoh is the second woman of colour to take home the trophy.

As well as sharing this feat, Yeoh and Berry also have another career feat in common – they’ve both been “Bond girls” in Pierce Brosnan Bond films.

Self-described “Oscars enthusiast” Brian Rowe tweeted images of the actors in character in the action franchise films, as well as them with their statuettes.

Yeoh’s Bond girl moment was as Wai Lin in the 1997 film Tomorrow Never Dies, while Berry featured as Jinx Johnson in Die Another Day in 2002.

“Your move, Denise Richards,” Rowe captioned the post, referring to another “Bond girl” to feature during Brosnan’s tenure as the secret agent.

Richards played Dr Christmas Jones in 1999’s The World is Not Enough.

In response to this observation, fellow film fans suggested other former Bond stars who may be next in line for their own Oscar wins.

Michelle Yeoh and Halle Berry (Getty)

“Next will be Rosamund Pike,” one fan predicted, while others name-checked Ana de Armas and Famke Janssen.

Elsewhere, another Bond girl to have had Oscars success is Kim Basinger, who starred with Sean Connery in 1983’s Never Say Never Again.

She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1997 for her portrayal of femme fatale Lynn Backen in LA Confidential.

Find the six biggest talking points of the 2023 Oscars here.