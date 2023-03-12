Oscars 2023: The best-dressed stars on this year’s champagne-coloured carpet
Stars are arriving on the 2023 Academy Awards red carpet
The 2023 Oscars are officially here, with stars beginning to arrive on the champagne-coloured carpet outside the iconic Dolby Theater.
If this awards season is anything to go by, we can expect the 95th Academy Awards to be glitzier than ever.
In addition to a star-studded red carpet, this year’s awards, which will be helmed by Jimmy Kimmel, will also feature countless Hollywood’s A-listers, with performances by Rihanna and Lady Gaga.
From Vanessa Hudgens to Laverne Cox, these are the best-dressed stars on this year’s Oscars red carpet.
Michelle Yeoh
Yeoh arrived on the champagne carpet in a white tulle tiered ball gown for the 95th annual Oscars. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star paired the look with statement earrings and a watch.
Lady Gaga
The A Star is Born star chose a black sheer corset-panelled gown with a satin ball gown skirt for the Academy Awards. She completed the red carpet look with a red lip and a diamond choker.
Nicole Kidman
Kidman arrived on the pale carpet in a black sequin gown with floral details and a high slit ahead of this year’s awards show.
Kate Hudson
Hudson chose a silver glittering gown with statement flutter sleeves for the 2023 Oscars.
Salma Hayek
The Magic Mike star posed on the champagne carpet in a sequined orange halter-neck gown.
Florence Pugh
The Don’t Worry Darling star chose a champagne-coloured statement gown that matched the new carpet for this year’s awards. The actress paired the dress with an intricate updo and a silver statement necklace.
Jessica Chastain
Chastain arrived on the pale carpet in a silver sequin gown with a black neckline and black velvet train. She completed the red carpet look with a red lip and an emerald and diamond necklace.
Janelle Monáe
Monáe posed on the carpet in a bright orange and black draped gown with a cut-out detail.
Dwayne Johnson
Johnson, who will be presenting at this year’s awards, chose a pale-peach tuxedo jacket for this year’s carpet. He paired the jacket with black pants and a black bowtie.
Halle Berry
Berry also chose a pale-coloured gown for this year’s carpet, with the actress arriving in a white halter dress with a high slit and floral details.
Ana de Armas
The actress chose a pale silver mermaid gown with a ruffled hem for this year’s Oscars.
Camila Alves
Alves chose a black off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved velvet gown for the Academy Awards.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Waller-Bridge posed on the Oscars carpet in a black strapless gown with a corset detail. She completed the look with a snake choker necklace.
Emily Blunt
Blunt chose a white, off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved gown for this year’s Oscars. She paired the gown with pink statement earrings.
Elizabeth Banks
Banks chose a black and white structured statement gown for the 95th annual Academy Awards.
Vanessa Hudgens
The actress opted for old Hollywood glamour for the 2023 Oscars, with Hudgens arriving on the red carpet in a black strapless Chanel gown, which she paired with an updo and a diamond necklace.
Jennifer Connelly
Connelly chose a black strapless gown with a statement studded neckline for this year’s awards show.
Halle Bailey
Bailey chose a pale turquoise tulle gown for the Academy Awards, with the actress pairing the dress with a diamond necklace and an updo.
Cara Delevingne
The model posed on the Oscars carpet in a red gown with a statement shoulder. She completed the red carpet outfit with a diamond choker and diamond necklace.
Mindy Kaling
Kaling chose a white gown with corset detailing for this year’s Academy Awards.
Austin Butler
The Elvis star chose a classic black tuxedo for the 95th annual Oscars ceremony. He completed the look with a bowtie.
Tems
Tems posed on the champagne carpet in a white tulle statement gown that wrapped around her head.
Sofia Carson
Carson arrived on the unusually light-coloured carpet in a white off-the-shoulder ball gown, which she accessorised with a diamond and emerald choker.
Angela Bassett
Bassett chose a purple gown with a statement neckline and a mermaid train for the 2023 Oscars. She completed the look with a diamond snake choker.
Stephanie Hsu
Hsu chose a bright pink strapless ball gown for the 95th annual Oscars. She completed the look with simple earrings and her hair down.
Sigourney Weaver
Weaver chose a gold long-sleeved sequined gown for the Academy Awards. She completed the red carpet look with simple earrings and a red lip.
Ariana DeBose
DeBose also chose a dress that matches the new, lighter carpet, with the actress posing in a white long-sleeved gown with sequin details and shoulder pads.
Eva Longoria
Longoria posed on the champagne carpet in a white bedazzled gown with a deep-cut neckline.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Curtis chose a glittering long-sleeved gown for this year’s red carpet, with the actress pairing the gown with simple earrings.
Zoe Saldana
Saldana arrived on the champagne coloured carpet in a dress of the same colour, which she accessorised with a diamond necklace.
Laverne Cox
Cox, who is hosting the red carpet, chose a teal and black gown for this year’s Academy Awards.
Sandra Oh
Oh wore an orange gown with a red lip on this year’s red carpet. She paired the gown with a statement necklace.
Elizabeth Olsen
Olsen arrived on the carpet outside the Dolby Theater in a black sequin halter neck gown. She paired the look with her hair tied in a sleek updo and a red lip.
Ava DuVernay
DuVernay also went the sequin route, opting for a black gown with a silver sequin neckline.
Ashley Graham
The model posed on the champagne carpet ahead of the Oscars in a black gown with cut-out detailing.
Kelly Ripa
Ripa chose a black sheer sequin gown for the 2023 Academy Awards. She was also joined on the red carpet by husband Mark Consuelos.
Fan Bingbing
The actress chose a silver sequin gown and a bright green cape detail for this year’s awards show.
Marlee Matlin
Matlin posed in a black gown with a feathered skirt for this year’s Oscars. She paired the look with a black suit jacket.
Danai Gurira
Gurira chose a black ball gown for this year’s awards, which she paired with a statement updo.
Winnie Harlow
Harlow chose a bright yellow gown for the red carpet ahead of this year’s Academy Awards. She completed the look with a messy updo.
Hong Chau
The Whale star arrived on the Oscars carpet in a pale pink gown with a black feathered train.
Lauren Ridloff
The actress posed on the champagne carpet in a gold long-sleeved gown with cut-out details. She paired the outfit with a red lip.
Malala Yousafzai
The activist arrived on the red carpet in a long-sleeved glittering silver sequin gown with a hood.
Allison Williams
Williams chose a pale pink ball gown with a statement train for the 95th Academy Awards.
You can follow along with the latest Oscars updates here.
