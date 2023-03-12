Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 Oscars are officially here, with stars beginning to arrive on the champagne-coloured carpet outside the iconic Dolby Theater.

If this awards season is anything to go by, we can expect the 95th Academy Awards to be glitzier than ever.

In addition to a star-studded red carpet, this year’s awards, which will be helmed by Jimmy Kimmel, will also feature countless Hollywood’s A-listers, with performances by Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

From Vanessa Hudgens to Laverne Cox, these are the best-dressed stars on this year’s Oscars red carpet.

Michelle Yeoh

(Getty Images)

Yeoh arrived on the champagne carpet in a white tulle tiered ball gown for the 95th annual Oscars. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star paired the look with statement earrings and a watch.

Lady Gaga

(Getty Images)

The A Star is Born star chose a black sheer corset-panelled gown with a satin ball gown skirt for the Academy Awards. She completed the red carpet look with a red lip and a diamond choker.

Nicole Kidman

(Getty Images)

Kidman arrived on the pale carpet in a black sequin gown with floral details and a high slit ahead of this year’s awards show.

Kate Hudson

(Getty Images)

Hudson chose a silver glittering gown with statement flutter sleeves for the 2023 Oscars.

Salma Hayek

(Getty Images)

The Magic Mike star posed on the champagne carpet in a sequined orange halter-neck gown.

Florence Pugh

(Getty Images)

The Don’t Worry Darling star chose a champagne-coloured statement gown that matched the new carpet for this year’s awards. The actress paired the dress with an intricate updo and a silver statement necklace.

Jessica Chastain

(Getty Images)

Chastain arrived on the pale carpet in a silver sequin gown with a black neckline and black velvet train. She completed the red carpet look with a red lip and an emerald and diamond necklace.

Janelle Monáe

(Getty Images)

Monáe posed on the carpet in a bright orange and black draped gown with a cut-out detail.

Dwayne Johnson

(Getty Images)

Johnson, who will be presenting at this year’s awards, chose a pale-peach tuxedo jacket for this year’s carpet. He paired the jacket with black pants and a black bowtie.

Halle Berry

(Getty Images)

Berry also chose a pale-coloured gown for this year’s carpet, with the actress arriving in a white halter dress with a high slit and floral details.

Ana de Armas

(Getty Images)

The actress chose a pale silver mermaid gown with a ruffled hem for this year’s Oscars.

Camila Alves

(Getty Images)

Alves chose a black off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved velvet gown for the Academy Awards.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

(Getty Images)

Waller-Bridge posed on the Oscars carpet in a black strapless gown with a corset detail. She completed the look with a snake choker necklace.

Emily Blunt

(Getty Images)

Blunt chose a white, off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved gown for this year’s Oscars. She paired the gown with pink statement earrings.

Elizabeth Banks

(Getty Images)

Banks chose a black and white structured statement gown for the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Vanessa Hudgens

(Getty Images)

The actress opted for old Hollywood glamour for the 2023 Oscars, with Hudgens arriving on the red carpet in a black strapless Chanel gown, which she paired with an updo and a diamond necklace.

Jennifer Connelly

(Getty Images)

Connelly chose a black strapless gown with a statement studded neckline for this year’s awards show.

Halle Bailey

(Getty Images)

Bailey chose a pale turquoise tulle gown for the Academy Awards, with the actress pairing the dress with a diamond necklace and an updo.

Cara Delevingne

(REUTERS)

The model posed on the Oscars carpet in a red gown with a statement shoulder. She completed the red carpet outfit with a diamond choker and diamond necklace.

Mindy Kaling

(Getty Images)

Kaling chose a white gown with corset detailing for this year’s Academy Awards.

Austin Butler

(Getty Images)

The Elvis star chose a classic black tuxedo for the 95th annual Oscars ceremony. He completed the look with a bowtie.

Tems

(Getty Images)

Tems posed on the champagne carpet in a white tulle statement gown that wrapped around her head.

Sofia Carson

(AFP via Getty Images)

Carson arrived on the unusually light-coloured carpet in a white off-the-shoulder ball gown, which she accessorised with a diamond and emerald choker.

Angela Bassett

(Getty Images)

Bassett chose a purple gown with a statement neckline and a mermaid train for the 2023 Oscars. She completed the look with a diamond snake choker.

Stephanie Hsu

(Getty Images)

Hsu chose a bright pink strapless ball gown for the 95th annual Oscars. She completed the look with simple earrings and her hair down.

Sigourney Weaver

(Getty Images)

Weaver chose a gold long-sleeved sequined gown for the Academy Awards. She completed the red carpet look with simple earrings and a red lip.

Ariana DeBose

(Getty Images)

DeBose also chose a dress that matches the new, lighter carpet, with the actress posing in a white long-sleeved gown with sequin details and shoulder pads.

Eva Longoria

(Getty Images)

Longoria posed on the champagne carpet in a white bedazzled gown with a deep-cut neckline.

Jamie Lee Curtis

(AFP via Getty Images)

Curtis chose a glittering long-sleeved gown for this year’s red carpet, with the actress pairing the gown with simple earrings.

Zoe Saldana

(Getty Images)

Saldana arrived on the champagne coloured carpet in a dress of the same colour, which she accessorised with a diamond necklace.

Laverne Cox

(Getty Images)

Cox, who is hosting the red carpet, chose a teal and black gown for this year’s Academy Awards.

Sandra Oh

(Getty Images)

Oh wore an orange gown with a red lip on this year’s red carpet. She paired the gown with a statement necklace.

Elizabeth Olsen

(Getty Images)

Olsen arrived on the carpet outside the Dolby Theater in a black sequin halter neck gown. She paired the look with her hair tied in a sleek updo and a red lip.

Ava DuVernay

(Getty Images)

DuVernay also went the sequin route, opting for a black gown with a silver sequin neckline.

Ashley Graham

(AFP via Getty Images)

The model posed on the champagne carpet ahead of the Oscars in a black gown with cut-out detailing.

Kelly Ripa

(Getty Images)

Ripa chose a black sheer sequin gown for the 2023 Academy Awards. She was also joined on the red carpet by husband Mark Consuelos.

Fan Bingbing

(AFP via Getty Images)

The actress chose a silver sequin gown and a bright green cape detail for this year’s awards show.

Marlee Matlin

(AFP via Getty Images)

Matlin posed in a black gown with a feathered skirt for this year’s Oscars. She paired the look with a black suit jacket.

Danai Gurira

(Getty Images)

Gurira chose a black ball gown for this year’s awards, which she paired with a statement updo.

Winnie Harlow

(AFP via Getty Images)

Harlow chose a bright yellow gown for the red carpet ahead of this year’s Academy Awards. She completed the look with a messy updo.

Hong Chau

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Whale star arrived on the Oscars carpet in a pale pink gown with a black feathered train.

Lauren Ridloff

(Getty Images)

The actress posed on the champagne carpet in a gold long-sleeved gown with cut-out details. She paired the outfit with a red lip.

Malala Yousafzai

(AFP via Getty Images)

The activist arrived on the red carpet in a long-sleeved glittering silver sequin gown with a hood.

Allison Williams

(Getty Images)

Williams chose a pale pink ball gown with a statement train for the 95th Academy Awards.

You can follow along with the latest Oscars updates here.