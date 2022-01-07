Ashley Graham has announced the arrival of her and husband Justin Ervin’s twin sons.

The model, 34, shared the news of the birth on social media on Friday, where she revealed that she and Ervin are “so excited” that their babies “are here”.

“Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” Graham, who also shares son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 23 months, with Ervin, wrote on her Instagram Story and on Twitter.

According to Graham, following the birth, she will be “taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys,” with the model noting that she “truly cannot wait to share more” with her fans.

Graham concluded the announcement adding: “Much love, AG.”

Ervin reposted the message on his own Instagram Stories, where he added: “Love you @AshleyGraham.” On the post, the film director also expressed his awe over the “supernatural birth”, writing: “Thank you Jesus for our supernatural birth.”

“Thank you all for your prayers and support,” he added.

The couple, who welcomed their first child in January 2020, first announced they were growing their family in July, when Graham shared a photo of her pregnant stomach and wrote: “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Graham revealed the couple was expecting twins in September, when she shared an Instagram video documenting the pair’s latest pregnancy journey.

The model has also used Instagram to document other important moments from her pregnancy, including the day she reached “full term”.

“Made it full term today (40 weeks!),” Graham captioned a photo of herself posing with her pregnant stomach earlier this week. “Due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday.”

Following the arrival of the couple’s newest additions, fans have taken to social media to share their well-wishes, with one person tweeting: “Congratulations! Way to go you super woman!”

Another person wrote: “Blessings to you all, wishing you all the best and a peaceful time welcoming the new boys.”