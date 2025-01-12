Ashley Tisdale opens up about her mental health struggles during LA wildfires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ashley Tisdale has candidly addressed her mental health less than a week after the first of several ravaging wildfires sparked across Los Angeles.

“There are times in life due to my mental health where I feel very alone when I’m out to dinner with friends,” she started in a message posted to her Instagram story on January 11.

“This experience has shown me how many amazing people I have in my life and I am far from alone,” she continued. “The amount of people checking in with each other is amazing. You realize in dark moments you have each other.

“The human connection is not lost. Shout out to the mom group that’s there in the highs and lows,” said the 39-year-old mother of two, tagging Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, and Meghan Trainor alongside a few of her other friends.

Ashley Tisdale addresses her mental health during devastating LA wildfires ( Instagram/Ashley Tisdale )

According to Entertainment Tonight, this wasn’t the first time Tisdale — who shares her two daughters Jupiter Iris and Emerson Clover with her husband of 11 years, Christopher French — took to social media to post an honest update during a disaster that has left at least 16 dead and 38,000 acres burned.

Earlier last week, the High School Musical star confessed it wasn’t easy to remain strong for her children when she was “scared as hell” and phoning her parents.

Duff subsequently posted a motivational message on her Instagram on January 11, encouraging fellow moms to express their emotions and not bottle them up.

The Lizzie McGuire star reposted tips for parents who are handling the crisis from the toddler expert account @biglittlefeelings on Instagram.

“Allow yourself to feel your feelings,” the statement started. “You may be laser focused on staying strong for your kids. Make sure to carve time to really feel your feelings.

“Don’t be afraid to let your child see your emotions while also showing up as their safe person,” the statement continued. “Normalize that crying is healthy and to be expected when hard times come up.”

Other suggestions included “speaking openly with age-appropriate language,” “turning off the news,” and “throwing parenting ‘rules’ and perfection out the window at this time.”

The homes of Tisdale and Duff are still standing, but the two women have a handful of A-list pals who have watched flames engulf their houses, including Adam Brody, Miles Teller, and Paris Hilton.

Mandy Moore’s home in Altadena, where she lived with her husband Taylor Goldsmith, was damaged but not fully destroyed.