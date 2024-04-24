Ashley Tisdale explains why her pregnancy has been ‘horrible’

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ashley Tisdale has opened up about why her pregnancy has been challenging.

The 38-year-old actor took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to speak candidly about her physical health, as she’s currently expecting her second baby with husband Christopher French. The couple, who got married in 2014, also share a three-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris.

In her Instagram Story, she first revealed that she’s been getting sick throughout her pregnancy, and that it’s been “no fun”.

“Like literally, urgh, it’s horrible,” she said. “It’s horrible. This pregnancy you guys, I’ve been sick so many times because my three year old brings so much s*** home.”

The Disney Channel alum further specified how her daughter has been getting sick, adding: “Stomach flus, colds, all of it. And it is so rough, it’s so rough.”

However, she still found humour in the situation, as she concluded her video by laughing at the camera and sending a message to mothers who are also expecting.

“So if there’s any pregnant moms out there who are trying to just get by, I feel you,” she said.

After opening up about being sick, she still took the opportunity to share a sweet snap of her daughter and husband on Instagram. In the story, French could be seen kissing his child on the cheek, while she had a big smile on her face. A second photo then showed Jupiter kissing her father on the cheek.

In March, Tisdale first announced that she was pregnant with her second child, sharing an Instagram post of herself in a white button-down shirt with the bottom half unbuttoned to show off her pregnant stomach. “We can’t wait to meet you,” Tisdale captioned the post.

In the following photos, she was seen with her husband, and then another photo with her and French’s daughter.

“Beyond grateful,” French shared alongside his own set of photos. “Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French.”

The High School Musical star sweetly commented on her husband’s post, writing: “I love you!!! Juju is just too cute we had to have another!!”

Last month, Tisdale also shared a post on her wellness brand’s site, Frenshe, about being pregnant again. She reflected on her first time having a child and some of the challenges she faced afterward.

“Two years ago, if you’d asked me if I was planning for a second baby, I would have said no. I loved being a mom, but I was truly glad to be done with pregnancy,” she wrote. “Pregnancy took a lot out of my body, and the fourth trimester was really rough because I had a lot of postpartum anxiety. I just didn’t see myself doing it all over again.”

She went on to specify that “after having some time to reflect,” she realised there were “lots of positive aspects” of her first pregnancy. Tisdale then described the conversations that she had with herself and her husband, which made them realise they wanted a second child.

“On a soul level, I asked myself: ‘Do I see Jupiter as an only child?’ Chris and I both have siblings, and we agreed that Jupiter would be an amazing big sister,” she wrote. “So we were open to the possibility of adding to our family. We left everything up to the universe, and it wasn’t long until the universe answered.”