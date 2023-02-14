Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ashton Kutcher has opened up about a grand romantic gesture he nearly made for his wife Mila Kunis.

In a new interview, the 45-year-old actor recalled that when he was climbing a mountain in the South Pole, he was given an opportunity to name a mountain, and he decided to name it after his Friends With Benefits wife, Kunis, 39.

Speaking on Monday’s (13 February) episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kutcher discussed a trip he once took to the South Pole after overcoming an autoimmune disorder.

Last year, Kutcher revealed that he had previously suffered from a rare blood vessel disease called vasculitis, which he said temporarily “knocked out” his vision, hearing and his equilibrium.

On the trip to the South Pole, after recovering from the condition, the Your Place or Mine star met a man who invited him to climb a mountain.

“We get to the top and he said, ‘You’re the first person that has ever climbed this mountain. You get to name it,’ " Kutcher recalled to host James Corden. “I was like, ‘Okay really? It’s Mount Mila.’”

Then, Kutcher said that the man told him that it was “bad luck” to name the mountain after a person.

Instead, the actor chose the word “Awesome" in Russian, since Kunis was born in Ukraine and grew up speaking Russian.

The pair first met on the set of hit comedy ‘That ‘70s Show’ in 1998 (Getty Images for Disney)

“So I got to name a mountain while I was there,” Kutcher concluded. “It was wild.”

The pair, who have been married since 2015, first met as castmates on the hit comedy That ‘70s Show in 1998. The pair were a fictional couple on the show.

They rekindled their relationship in 2012, before moving in together and going public with their relationship at a Lakers Game.

Kunis and Kutcher are parents to two children, eight-year-old daughter Wyatt and six-year-old son Dimitri.