This Morning viewers thrilled as couple get engaged live on TV for Valentine’s Day

A couple has marked Valentine’s Day in unforgettable fashion by getting engaged live on This Morning.

The soon-to-be-newlyweds appeared on Tuesday’s edition (14 February) of the ITV daytime programme in a special segment, dedicated to romance.

Dan had arranged to publicly ask his partner Ellen to marry him with the This Morning producers ahead of time.

Unbeknownst to Ellen, secret cameras were placed inside a London café where they were having breakfast.

Then, at a crucial moment, fellow customers revealed the words “will you marry me?” under their shirts, as Dan dropped to his knee.

“Since the day I met you Ellen, you make me happy, so happy every day,” Dan began his speech, before referring to their child.

“You’re the perfect mum to Arthur, and I just want to spend the rest of my life with you – which is why I want to ask you to marry me.”

Through tears, Ellen said yes, and hosts Josie Gibson and Dermot O’Leary applauded from the studio.

“Ahh man, we are welling up over here!” an emotional O’Leary said.

This Morning’s newly engaged Dan and Ellen (ITV)

“Oh my goodness, I’m so shocked. I can’t stop crying!” replied Ellen, wiping her face while smiling.

The couple were then invited to the studio where they were treated to chocolate espresso martinis and a meal from chef Gino D’Acampo.

As well as this, Dan and Ellen were then surprised with a seven-day trip to Antigua for their honeymoon.

On social media, viewers congratulated the couple on their exciting morning.

Broadcaster and occasional This Morning guest Matthew Wright commented “How wonderful”, while another viewer added: “Congratulations to them both on their engagement.”

“I’m not crying, are you?” another chimed in, before adding a crying emoji.