Aubrey Plaza ‘wishes Drew Barrymore was her mother’

Aubrey Plaza praised Drew Barrymore’s parenting style and poked fun at how she wishes that the TV host was her mother.

During Tuesday’s episode of Barrymore’s podcast, Drew’s News, Plaza revealed that she’s in the midst of developing a cartoon for a children’s program. She said that although it’s been “harder to write jokes for six-year-olds than it is for adults”, since she doesn’t have children herself, she’s up for the challenge.

In response, Barrymore offered some advice and shared that she writes funny postcards to her children. The Charlie’s Angels star is a mother to two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, who she shares with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

“I’ve written my postcards to my girls for many, many, years, and when they go to camp, I write them each a postcard every day and each postcard has a joke on it,” she explained. “And I have to make two jokes a day so they don’t get the same material, so if you ever need anything.”

Plaza then applauded Barrymore’s gesture and joked about wanting to be her child.

“You’re a dream mom,” the White Lotus star said. “I wish you were my mom. Be my mommy!”

Barrymore continued the banter, responding: “Well, I’ll say the same thing to you that I say to the girls: ‘Get back in my belly.’”

Plaza kept up the bit by asking the actor to “feed” her and “put [her] to bed,” which Barrymore said she “will”do.

Barrymore then explained how she helps her children fall asleep.

“By the way, I’m good at it too, and I always like hold [them] and they get in the nook of my arm and I hold them and I pet them,” she said.

Plaza proceeded to Barrymore to “nurture” and “nourish” her. The 50 First Dates star found humour in this comment, as she responded: “Oh God, what I wouldn’t do to put you to bed.”

The Parks and Recreation star went on to joke that she was a “hungry baby”. Barrymore then laughed and said that she has “everything” that the actor “needs”, before Plaza responded: “I know you do.”

Earlier this month, Barrymore spoke out about her own parenting habits during the holiday season. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she revealed why she doesn’t get her daughters presents for Christmas.

“I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don’t get them presents, which I think at their ages they don’t love, but I say: ‘I think we’ll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that’s what I want to give you,’” she said.

She acknowledged that they get presents on other occasions throughout the year, explaining: “I’m not like some weird, strict, cold mom who’s like: ‘You don’t get any gifts!’ I just feel like a better gift would be a life memory. I’d rather invest [in that than in] a doll house or something. It all evens out and it’s fine.”