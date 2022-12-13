Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

According to Aubrey Plaza, her White Lotus co-star Meghann Fahy left out the “most important part” of their “Daphne and Harper” moment.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Fahy shared a story about the time she and Plaza got lost on a hike while they were in Italy filming season two of Mike White’s comedy-drama.

In Fahy’s recollection of events, she and Plaza “got so lost” that they ended up “walking down the side of the highway”.

And after running into a “biker gang” who heckled them, Fahy remembered Plaza yelling, “Don’t look at me!” while Fahy flirtatiously said, “Hi!”

“It was a very Daphne/Harper moment,” Fahy explained, referring to their White Lotus characters (Fahy’s ditsy Daphne and Plaza’s stoney Harper).

However, on a later appearance on Meyer’s show, Plaza set the record straight, saying Fahy “left out the most important part, which was that we were on mushrooms”.

“So first of all – and I don’t know if maybe her parents don’t like...” Plaza began, before Meyers interjected that Fahy’s parents “were actually here that night”.

Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe on ‘The White Lotus’ (HBO)

“Oh no, sorry, Meghann!” Plaza apologised, clarifying: “We took a little one.”

She then excused her “rude” response to the Italian bikers saying: “I was tripping. It was terrifying!”

“We were lost on a highway, and there were Italian men going ‘Vroom, vroom’ and I thought they were taking me to the dark side,” Plaza added.

“Your right. She told a story that made you seem rude to Italian motorists,” Meyers laughed. “She left out some massive context.”

“I was tripping balls, b***s!” Plaza responded.

Earlier in the interview, Plaza teased the late-night host for being so trustworthy of Harper’s “kiss” with Daphne’s husband Cameron (Theo James), instead implying that they did “more” than that.

The White Lotus aired its blistering season two finale over the weekend, surprising fans with a big death reveal.