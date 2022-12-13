The White Lotus fans praise Meghann Fahy for ‘devastating’ scene in season 2 finale

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Since The White Lotus wrapped up its second season on Sunday (11 December), fans have been sharing their many feelings about the episode on social media.

From heartbreak about who died in the last moments, to theories about the paternity of some characters’ children, viewers have found plenty to discuss and debate.

One topic that has taken over much of the conversation concerns Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne – the wife of tech entrepreneur Cameron (Theo James), holidaying with their married couple friends Harper and Ethan (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe).

Throughout the season, Daphne became a much-cherished character for her sunny disposition and her lack of worries over the issues in her marriage.

However, a scene in the finale episode secured Daphne as many people’s favourite part of the programme and gained Fahy many compliments for her acting skills.

In episode seven, Ethan told Daphne of his fears that her husband Cameron and his wife Harper had been intimate.

Daphne processes the news with a mixture of hurt and disappointment, before swiftly recovering and telling Ethan about the joys of having mystery in a relationship.

Fahy’s portrayal of Daphne’s several emotions in a short space of time has received high praise online, with some considering it to be the best part of the episode.

“Meghann Fahy deserves to be cast in everything after her performance as Daphne in White Lotus season 2, but in particular because of this absolutely brilliant, devastating, and subtle acting moment right here,” reads a tweet from BuzzFeed TV editor, Nora Dominick.

“In a star-studded finale that was riveting from start to finish, Meghann Fahy stole the whole damn show,” wrote another fan, adding: “Insane performance.”

“You can’t write that look in a script. That was all her. So good,” reads another viewer’s praise.

Elsewhere, a comment about the scene reads: “I’m sad that it took the last episode to get this scene from her but it’s worth it knowing her arc. Beautiful!”

Many have taken the opportunity to suggest that this should result in Fahy being cast in more projects, as well as winning awards for her work.

Yet, those who’ve followed the actor’s career before The White Lotus have stated that this isn’t Fahy’s first impressive performance.

“Ok Meghann Fahy killed it on The Bold Type as Sutton so not surprised she acted her ass off on The White Lotus,” one fan wrote.

You can read The Independent’s review of The White Lotus season two finale here.