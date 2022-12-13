Jennifer Coolidge ‘clears the air’ about ‘terrible’ American Pie ‘exaggeration’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Coolidge is setting the record straight about one particular “exaggeration” she made in a previous interview.

The 61-year-old actor made headlines a few months ago when she reminisced about playing Stifler’s (Sean William Scott) attractive and desired mum on American Pie, saying that one of the “many benefits to doing that movie” was “I got a lot of sexual action”.

At the time, Coolidge told Variety: “I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with.”

Now, during her recent Entertainment Weekly cover story, in conversation with Ariana Grande, Coolidge was asked if she remembered “the best d***” she got after her American Pie success.

“I’m glad you asked this because you see, I did say that jokingly [in a previous interview] and, God, you really can’t make jokes in our town,” Coolidge said.

“Because I did make the terrible mistake of saying, ‘Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men,’ or whatever.

“And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration – so I’m glad you’re asking me.”

Grande then suggested that Coolidge could “clear the air”.

“Yes, clear the air!” The White Lotus star agreed. “But it did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men – and younger men.”

Coolidge further recalled an “awkward moment” with one “particularly young guy”, clarifying that it was “legal, of course, it was all very legal”.

“I won’t get into the details. But afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry. So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry,” she remembered.

“It was so weird that happened on the phone, it was very clear that we were in the bed together.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Coolidge credited Grande with reviving her “flatlining” career.

Coolidge recently made her Hollywood comeback, starring in Mike White’s comedy-drama The White Lotus, which just aired its blistering season two finale.