Jennifer Coolidge has claimed that her career was “flatlining” before she appeared in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video.

The actor and comedian is best known for her roles in films such as American Pie, Legally Blonde and Christopher Guest’s mockumentaries.

She has also recently experienced a career renaissance with an Emmy-winning turn in HBO’s The White Lotus, as well as Netflix’s true crime series The Watcher.

However, in a new interview with Ariana Grande for Entertainment Weekly, Coolidge said that it was her appearance in the music video for the singer’s 2018 song “Thank U, Next” – in which she reprised her Legally Blonde character – that revitalised her career.

Turning the praise back on Grande, Coolidge said: “But wait, I do want to say this: I mean, a lot of people say very flattering things to you all the time because you are who you are, and you’re the youngest iconic legend I can think of.

“I’m curious if you know that when people ask about how my life has changed… Yes, I got to do White Lotus, but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the ‘Thank U, Next’ video.”

Coolidge continued: “I mean, from there I got [Emerald Fennell film] Promising Young Woman, and this whole thing. You were sort of the instigator. I really believe that. I think if you hadn’t put me in ‘Thank U, Next’, and done that imitation, I don’t think I would be here where I am.

Grande and Coolidge in ‘Thank U, Next' (Republic Records)

Grande said that Coolidge’s comment was completely “untrue”, but the Best in Show star pressed on.

“No, I really think that!” she said. “And I think it’s pretty cool. I was kind of flatlining, and you got things going for me. I just want to thank you. I know you’re a very humble person, you wouldn’t admit to it, but I’m just going to thank you.”

The White Lotus is on Sky and NOW.