Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza have jokingly claimed they have “nothing in common” while poking fun at claims they resemble one another.

On Sunday, the actresses attended the 29th annual SAG Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. During the awards show, the Wednesday star and The White Lotus star appeared onstage together to present an award, where they joked about their similarities.

“I don’t know why they paired us up together,” Plaza said, with Ortega adding: “Yeah, I know, we have nothing in common.”

“We should find the people who did this,” Plaza continued, as the crowd laughed.

Ortega then agreed, with the actress adding: “And curse their families and watch as …”

The duo then spoke in tandem as they continued: “... And watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.”

The moment prompted Plaza to admit that she “sees it now,” with the pair looking at one another briefly as they acknowledged the resemblances.

On social media, the amusing speech was met with praise from viewers, with many applauding the stars for their mocking acknowledgement of the comparisons.

“Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega being dark and moody together…love lol #SAGAwards,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza presenting together at the #SAGAwards is the best thing that’s happened in 2023 so far.”

“Whoever paired Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega together deserves a raise #SAGAwards,” someone else claimed.

Others shared their hopes for a potential future collaboration between Ortega and Plaza, with another person tweeting: “Put Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega in a movie. Now.”