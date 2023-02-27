Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have gushed over Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski as they shared flirtatious laughs and whispers on the red carpet at this year’s SAG Awards.

The pair, who have been married since 2010, arrived at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles hand-in-hand on Sunday.

Blunt, who was nominated but missed out on a Best Actress award, wore a red bandage dress adorned with pink flowers by Oscar de La Renta, while Kraskinski wore a pinstripe suit.

While walking the red carpet, the couple was seen exchanging a few private laughs and whispers with each other. Video clips also showed a supportive Krasinski standing back and smiling as his wife posed for photographs.

On Twitter, many had praise for the pair, who also have two children together.

“Couple goals,” one person wrote, while another added: “I love them.”

A third wrote: “If I don’t grow up and have a love like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, then I don’t want it.”

Over the years, the two stars have been open about their close relationship as they raise children Hazel Grace, eight, and Violet, six, together. During an interview with Parade in December, The Office star acknowledged how his wife contributed to his success.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere in my life without her,” he explained. “On a daily basis, but certainly career-wise, as a dad, she pushes me to be better every single day at everything I do.”

At Sunday’s event, Blunt was nominated for one award, Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for her role in The English. However, the award went to Jessica Chastain for her role in George & Tammy.