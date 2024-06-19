Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Austin Butler has revealed how he was too nervous to get high in front of his “hero”, Robert De Niro.

During Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 32-year-old actor reflected on his get-together with De Niro and Snoop Dogg, which made headlines in March. Speaking with Kimmel, Butler noted that when he was invited to hang out with the two celebrities, he didn’t hesitate to go.

“A mutual friend said, ‘Do you wanna come over to my house and have tacos with Snoop Dogg and Robert De Niro?’, and I dropped everything and I was there in a heartbeat.”

After Butler shared that he hung out with Snoop Dogg’s dog, Snoopy, Kimmel then asked if the pet “smoke pot also”, since the rapper often discusses how he smokes weed frequently. While the Elvis star joked that the dog was “indulging”, he then revealed why he didn’t smoke any weed when Snoop Dogg offered it to him.

“He had it there, and I was so nervous to get too high, and then be trying to talk to my hero Robert De Niro,” Butler explained. “So I refrained.”

Butler then asked Kimmel if he’s ever smoked weed with Snoop Dogg before the TV host confirmed that he had done so “on television”.

“I was at Snoop’s house,” Kimmel recalled. “He had ordered chicken – a lot of it. And I ate a lot of it. He was watching me and I overheard him say to his friend, ‘My nephew done ate six pieces of chicken already.’ One of the great moments of my life.”

During the interview, The Bikeriders star opened up about other celebrity get-togethers, including how starstruck he was when he noticed Meryl Streep at Paul McCartney’s star-studded house party.

“She’s just the greatest. I felt like, you know in high school when you have a crush on somebody and they’re across the room and you don’t really know how to say hello to them?” he said. “That’s how it was. I saw her there and I couldn’t believe I was in the same room.”

He confessed that he was at first too nervous to talk to Streep, so he headed into McCartney’s kitchen to eat some vegan pizza. However, his friend then offered to introduce him to the It’s Complicated star.

​​“I couldn’t believe I was meeting Meryl Streep with Paul McCartney’s vegan pizza in my mouth,” Butler recalled.

Kimmel and Butler, who both attended McCartney’s party, also described how memorable the event was. “Last time I saw you was at maybe the craziest party I’ve ever been to in my whole life,” Kimmel, 56, admitted before Butler agreed: “That was insane.”

Kimmel noted: “It was like a party where Tom Hanks is going: ‘Oh my God, can you believe who’s here?!’”

According to Kimmel and Butler, musicians such as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ringo Starr, and Taylor Swift graced McCartney’s home.

However, Butler said the “Anti-Hero” singer wasn’t just a normal guest, she was the DJ. “Yeah, she was DJing at one point,” Butler told Kimmel. The TV host then quipped that Swift isn’t busy enough, so she must oversee the music for McCartney’s party as well.