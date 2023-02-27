Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

SAG Awards viewers have praised Austin Butler’s “chivalry” at the awards show after he was captured escorting numerous winners to the stage.

On Sunday, a star-studded guest list attended the 29th annual awards show at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California.

During the awards ceremony, the Elvis star was seen on numerous occasions helping fellow celebrities to the stage to accept awards, with the cameras capturing Butler offering his assistance to Sally Field and Jennifer Coolidge.

“Gifting your timeline with chivalry. Austin Butler escorting Sally Field to the stage,” one person tweeted alongside a photo of Butler holding out his hand to help Field, while someone else tweeted: “Austin Butler walking Sally Field on stage was the cutest thing ever #SAGAwards.”

Another person tweeted a video of the moment Butler helped escort Coolidge on stage after The White Lotus star won an award. “Austin Butler being a sweetheart part two,” they wrote alongside the clip.

In addition to praise for the individual moments, many viewers applauded Butler for his general eagerness to help.

“Austin Butler is the go-to ‘help female winners up the stage’ guy at the #SAGAwards,” one viewer tweeted, while another fan said: “Austin Butler helping every woman up on that stage. Gotta love to see it. #SAGAwards.”

Butler’s chivalry during the awards show followed an amusing moment between Zendaya and Paul Mescal, during which some viewers suggested that it looked like the Euphoria star had declined his offer to help escort her on stage.