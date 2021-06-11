Support the work of the Royal British Legion with the AVI-8 Spitfire Type 300

There’s no shortage of stylish, affordable watch designs on the market these days. But sometimes a timepiece sets itself apart from the crowd by looking good and doing good simultaneously – like AVI-8’s new Spitfire Type 300 Automatic, which has been created in partnership with the Royal British Legion.

AVI-8’s unique range of pilot-style watches, inspired by both wartime and contemporary aviation history, has always had charity at the heart of its mission. Its previous collaborations with the likes of Help for Heroes have sold out completely and raised thousands of pounds for military veterans.

Now, to mark the Royal British Legion’s centenary year (1921-2021), the brand is intending to replicate that success with the Spitfire Type 300; a sleek stainless steel bracelet with an eye-catching blue dial and a poppy detail in the six o’ clock position, serving as a poignant reminder of the legacy behind the accessory.

AVI-8 Spitfire Type 300 (AVI-8)

It certainly doesn’t hurt that the Type 300 is a design that will look just as good worn with a suit in the office as it will with denim and trainers at the weekend – with a 42mm diameter case, 22m wide strap and a reassuringly sturdy 160g weight, it’s an every-occasion piece that will slot seamlessly into your regular wardrobe rotation. But it’s also an investment that goes beyond the aesthetics; an instant conversation starter, and one that will allow you to regularly pay your respects to the brave men and women who’ve served their country over the last 100 years.

AVI-8 Spitfire Type 300 (AVI-8 )

The Type 300 isn’t just named after the RAF’s famous WWII fighter plane – the mechanism also cleverly draws inspiration from its appearance. The custom rotor on the back of this automatic watch is designed to represent a birds-eye view of a Spitfire’s silhouette, and the clean, simple layout and typology of the numbers on the face echoes the gauges and readouts used in the aircraft itself – just two examples of the kind of razor-sharp attention to details that the wider AVI-8 collection has built its reputation upon.

£25 from the sale of each Spitfire Type 300 will be donated to the Royal British Legion, to aid their continuing commitment to help serving and ex-serving members of the Armed Forces and their families. AVI-8 has been chosen as the official timepiece partner for the Royal British Legion’s 100-year anniversary, and is rightly proud enough of the association to shout about it from every conceivable angle.

AVI-8 Spitfire Type 300 (AVI-8)

The product run has been pared back to just 500, making each numbered watch a limited edition collectable, and the watch even arrives in a red and blue presentation box to further represent the relationship with the organisation.

With this in mind, a Spitfire Type 300 would also make a particularly thoughtful gift for the history, aviation or military enthusiast in your life, who will instantly recognise the significance from the minute it’s unwrapped (Father’s Day is fast approaching, in case you’re in need of a gentle nudge).

But whether you’re purchasing it for a friend, family member or yourself, the £295 Type 300 ultimately represents an accessible chance to buy into a reputable watch brand and own a little piece of history, as well as donate to an important cause.

Just be sure to beat the crowds to claim your one in 500 – with such a finite supply available, you can anticipate a “sold out” notification on the listing for this AVI-8 line sooner rather than later.

Spitfire Type 300 Automatic Royal British Legion Limited Edition: £295, avi-8.co.uk