Whether it’s a three-week off-grid trek or a two-day culture-packed city break, all great trips deserve a bag that’s built to last – and that’s as stylish as it is practical.

All Away luggage is made with savvy travellers in mind, with features from durable exteriors that can withstand the least gentle of baggage handlers to handy inbuilt design hacks, like a hidden removable laundry bag to separate out dirty clothes, a slick interior system so you can organise all your essential bits, and 360-degree wheels for the smoothest of rolls when breezing through the airport or station.

Take it for a spin

Choosing the right luggage can be a challenge – but getting to try it out in the real world can help provide peace of mind. Every Away bag comes with a 100-day trial period, during which travellers can put it to the test on their trips – however far-flung. Decided it’s not for you? Simply return it within 100 days for a full refund. There’s free shipping on all orders and returns, too, you won’t end up out of pocket if you change your mind.

Pick a set and save

For true versatility, luggage sets are a handy option. And they come with savings when you buy through Away; mix and match your favourite colours, styles and sizes to build your dream combo and you’ll save £50 when you buy a Carry-On and a Medium or Large suitcase, and £120 if you add another Medium or Large suitcase to the mix.

Cases are created to work together in harmony, so if you’re worried about space, relax – Away cases fit inside one another. What’s more, even your Away bag has a clever sleeve that slides on to the handle of your suitcase, meaning that even when you’re running for your flight, your bag and suitcase move with you as one.

Best bags for weekend breaks

Whether you’re whizzing off on a European city break or treating yourself to a weekend staycation, a compact case that can fit in all the essentials without contravening budget airlines’ strict cabin baggage size limits is a must-have.

Enter Away’s The Carry-On, a timeless case with a durable polycarbonate hard shell and an interior compression system to help you squeeze more in. It’s small enough to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines, and is equally handy for train luggage compartments and car boots. There are 10 tones to choose from; we love the Teal version for a pop of colour, or consider the limited edition Jinx! case – bubble-gum pink on the front and red on the back. For those who want to add a little sparkle to their stays (and some extra space), look no further than The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition, available in striking Onyx Black, Silver, or Rose Gold.

Best luggage for long-haul adventures

When you’re heading further afield or taking off on a longer adventure, you’re going to need a bigger bag. A checked case needs to be hardwearing to survive getting chucked from hold to baggage carousel, while still being light enough to be easily transportable on your travels.

Away’s The Large and The Medium cases have 360-degree wheels and a lightweight yet tough polycarbonate exterior. The Medium is perfect for 1-2 weeks; The Large for 2+ weeks away. (Consider the “Flex” varieties that expand in size for a little extra room - perfect for when you’ve overdone it on your holiday shopping).

Both come in multiple colours – consider Navy for an understated, sophisticated look, or Petal, an on-trend shade of millennial pink.

Best Christmas gifts

What do you buy the travel lover who has it all this Christmas? A chic luggage set or travel accessory never goes out of style.

A top stocking filler option is Away’s The Hanging Toiletry Bag, a handy zip-up water-resistant nylon bag, with a coated spill-proof interior. It’s designed with a small hook so you can hang it on a door or wall and comes in four colours, including the fast-selling green and petal, a soft blush pink.

For travel documents that need to be grabbed at a moment’s notice, Away’s Packable Sling Bag makes for a super practical present. This bum-bag style bag can be slung around the waist or across the body and is big enough to hold a wallet, keys, passport, tickets and snacks – plus, when empty, it can be packed down to fit in a small zip pouch. The four design options include Cayenne, a head-turning hue of orange-coral.

Organisation fans will love a four-piece set of The Insider Packing Cubes. Designed to fit snugly inside your Away suitcase and made from water-resistant nylon, they allow travellers to compress and sort items within their luggage. These travel must-haves also have a mesh panel at the front to make it easy to find what’s needed without fully unpacking. There are eight colours to choose from, including Coast, a muted blue-grey shade that oozes understated cool.

