Ayesha Curry's store in Oakland closes permanently due to safety concerns

Ayesha Curry’s home goods store and cafe, Sweet July, in Oakland, California, is permanently closing its doors due to safety concerns.

Curry’s company — which also sells clothing and jewelry — announced the news on Instagram on Saturday (February 1).

“In order to prioritize the safety of our patrons and staff, we have made the diﬃcult decision to close our Sweet July cafe and store in Oakland,” the account shared.

“We have loved being a part of Oakland and are grateful for the community that has opened their arms and embraced us. It has been an honor to serve you.”

The business noted that while the Oakland store is closing, “Sweet July has exciting new ventures on the horizon.” The store will remain open until Sunday, February 9.

The Independent has contacted Sweet July and Curry for comment.

While Sweet July did not elaborate on the safety concerns it was addressing, the Oakland store did experience a break-in in 2022. However, no arrests were made.

Last year, several retail stores in Oakland closed due to concerns about security. In January 2024, an In-N-Out Burger in Oakland said it was forced to close its doors due to “ongoing crime issues” in the city.

“Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies,” Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said in a statement to The Independent at the time.

Ayesha Curry first launched her brand, Sweet July, in 2021 ( Getty Images for Girls Write Now )

In September 2023, Target announced that it was closing nine of its stores nationwide, including one in Oakland, due to “theft and organized retail crime” that was “threatening the safety” of the business’s team and customers.

Curry — who shares four children with husband Stephen Curry — first opened the Oakland store in 2021. According to Sweety July’s official website, the flagship store aimed to look “beyond retail to create an experience and a beautiful gathering place for the community that inspired it.” The store also has a cafe, which serves Curry’s signature bread pudding.

Along with Sweet July, Curry also runs Sweet July Skin, selling a range of skincare products like cleanser, toner, and face oil.

Despite recent store closures, Oakland did see a drop in violent crimes in 2024. According to the Oakland Police Department’s end-of-year crime report, there were 81 murders in the city in 2024, a 32 percent decline from 2023, which witnessed 119 murders. There was also a decrease in homicides in the city, with a total of 86 in 2024 down from 126 in 2023.