Steph Curry’s family ended up in a confrontation with police after he helped Team USA men’s basketball earn a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

According to a video shared by The Hollywood Fix, the Golden State Warriors player’s wife, Ayesha Curry, and his mother, Sonya Curry, were spotted with fellow Warriors player Draymond Green speaking to police in Paris, France. The clip showed Ayesha crying while her mother-in-law spoke to the officers, who were allegedly preventing the family from getting into their car.

Ayesha was seen carrying the couple’s youngest son, Caius, as another child who appeared to be Curry’s oldest son, Canon, walked with a flag draped around his shoulders. “Look, they won’t let us go back over there where we came from,” Sonya told the officers, while pointing toward a location away from the camera. “They won’t let the driver come here, and they won’t let us go back over there.”

One officer came over to translate for the Parisian officers, and at one point could be heard saying: “Sorry about the baby.” It is not currently clear what had happened before the incident.

Although Steph was not in the video, his teammate Green seemed to intervene when he could be heard saying in the background: “So, even after him hitting the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here?”

Ayesha and her family were reportedly not allowed to get to their vehicle because “the president” was coming by and “nobody’s allowed to cross the street right now until he’s passed,” someone said in the clip.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for both Steph and Ayesha for comment.

Steph’s family was in attendance at the Paris 2024 Olympics to watch him play with Team USA men’s basketball. During their gold medal-winning game against France on August 10, Team USA beat the host country by 11 points with a final score of 98 to 87. Twenty-four of those points were scored by Steph during the game, including four three-pointers inside the final three minutes of the game.

“I’ve seen that from Steph a few times, but it never gets old,” Team USA and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. “It’s a global game with a lot of great players, but we still feel we have the greatest players. They were all so unselfish throughout this whole thing, through all the noise, all the pressure. We might be the only team in the world whose fans are ashamed of them if they get a silver medal, and that’s the pressure we face.

“But our players — and you saw Steph — they love the pressure. They appreciate this atmosphere, and they were fantastic,” he said.

Steph and Ayesha were married in 2011 and share four children together: daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, nine, and sons Canon, six, and Caius, three months. Ayesha announced her pregnancy with her youngest child earlier this year in a cover interview with Sweet July Magazine.

“What’s been interesting has been my doctor’s appointments,” she explained to the outlet about her latest pregnancy. “I’m in my 30s, and so there’s all this paperwork referring to the experience as a ‘geriatric pregnancy’ and all the concerns that come along with that.”

“I think there’s something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age, and conversations around having children,” she added. “Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you’re ‘old’ feels alarming and wild. I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit.”