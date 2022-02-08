Stephen and Ayesha Curry reveal how they keep their marriage ‘spicy’ after 10 years

NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry have revealed how they’ve kept their marriage “spicy” after 10 years.

On 7 February, Stephen, 33, and Ayesha, 32, spoke to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about their relationship.

The couple first met when they were in high school and tied the knot back in 2011.

They also share three children: Riley, nine, Ryan, six, and Canon, three.

And as Stephen and Ayesha have been together for so many years, they’ve shared their own secrets on how to keep the magic in a relationship alive.

“For us, it’s just not forgetting to date each other, make the time get dressed up and go out and do all the things,” Ayesha told Access Hollywood. “That’s what keeps it spicy.”

Stephen also recalled a photo with Ayesha at the 2021 Met Gala where he was staring at his wife while she was looking at the cameras.

“I’m just hanging out and admiring you,” Stephen said. “And seeing how beautiful she looks. If you keep it spicy like that, I mean, I think that’s how we got 10 years and hopefully 10 years more.”

The couple, who will be hosting a new game show, About Last Night, has previously spoken about their marriage. Back in January, rumours circulated that Ayesha and Stephen were in an open relationship.

When Ayesha shared a photo from her husband’s GQ photoshoot on Instagram, many of her followers addressed the speculation about their open relationship in the comments. In a since-deleted Instagram comment, shared via TMZ, Ayesha shut these claims down.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” the Ayesha’s Home Kitchen star wrote. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

On social media, Ayesha and Stephen often express how much they appreciate each other. Back in August 2021, in honour of their 10 year anniversary, Stephen shared a touching tribute on Instagram to his wife.

“Never a day goes by I’m not thankful for your presence, your beauty, your spirit! Stephen wrote. “Sexy as can be inside and out & continuing to show me how amazing our God is by the creation that you are.”

Ayesha also shared a post on Instagram for her wedding anniversary, and acknowledged that she’s looking forward to being with him for years to come.

“10 years married y’all,” she wrote in the caption. “@stephencurry30 is by far, hands down the most amazing being I know. I can’t wait to see what the next 50 has in store for us.”