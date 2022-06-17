The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Aziz Ansari marries forensic data scientist Serena Skov Campbell in Italy
Ansari and Campbell got engaged in December 2021 after three years of dating
Aziz Ansari has reportedly married Danish scientist Serena Skov Campbell.
The comedian and the forensic data scientist were married in Tuscany, Italy, in front of 120 people, according to Page Six. As per a source who spoke to the outlet, Sound of Metal actor Riz Ahmed was one of the only famous faces among the guests.
Ansari and Campbell met back in 2018 when the actor was living in London, and were first photographed together at the US Open tennis tournament. According to her LinkedIn, Campbell works as a senior associate in investigative analytics for PwC, a London-based accounting firm.
In December 2021, the Master of None star revealed he was engaged to the Danish scientist while performing at the Comedy Cellar in New York City. During the set, the comedian reportedly joked that he wants his future child to be more Indian than Danish.
This wasn’t the first time Ansari has publicly gushed over his then girlfriend. Back in 2019, during a performance at Radio City Music Hall, Ansari revealed he took Campbell to India to meet his grandmother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
Ansari, 39, was previously in a relationship with pastry chef Courtney McBroom for two years, before they split in 2016. That year, while still dating McBroom, Elle asked the Parks and Recreation alum if he had any plans on getting married, to which he replied, “I don’t know.”
“There are more and more people who don’t really feel so enraptured by the institution of marriage these days,” he added. “There are so many more people who are like, ‘Oh yeah, we just went to the courthouse and got this thing done so we get a tax refund.’”
