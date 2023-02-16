New parents leave hilarious sign for neighbours to apologise for ‘loud’ newborn

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A New York City couple went viral on social media when they left an amusing sign for their neighbours apologising for their newborn son’s loud cries. Their peace offering? A bucket of booze.

First-time parents Todd Wilson and Kristen Yanow recently welcomed their newborn son, Quint. Like many new parents, the pair were concerned that the frequent crying from their son would upset their neighbours – especially in such close quarters like a New York City apartment building.

So, the two came up with a solution. Outside the door to their apartment, they left a friendly sign that warned neighbours about their son’s “noisy” vocal range.

“We have a newborn,” the sign read. “He is loud. We are sorry. He’s cute as f***, but very noisy. Bear with us. Thanks for your patience.”

Below the doorknob, the couple left a tin bucket filled to the brim with Jameson and mini bottles of tequila, adding: “Take a nip or two at your leisure.”

Wilson initially posted the photo to his Instagram last week, but went viral when it re-posted to popular Instagram account What Is New York, which has more than 1.5m followers. There, the new parents’ sign received nearly 140k likes as social media users commended them for the friendly gesture.

“I hope their neighbours gift them lots of diapers and offer to turn over laundry loads in the basement,” commented one person.

“Wish I had thought of this!” said someone else.

“The bar has been set for Pomeranian owners,” another wrote.

However, others defended the couple by pointing out that they “should not feel guilty for having a baby.”

One user wrote: “Nice gesture but their neighbors should be understanding of the situation regardless.”

“Parenting a newborn is hard as f***,” another said. “Give them grace. Bring them soup and chocolate. Don’t bang on the door, the walls, the ceilings, or the floors. They’re doing the best they can, trust me.”

In an interview with Today, Todd Wilson and Kristen Yanow revealed that they were worried about the noises their newborn son Quint would make because they live next to three to four neighbours on their floor, and the walls in their one-bedroom apartment “are kind of thin”.

“We weren’t quite aware of how loud and how often newborns cry,” Wilson told the outlet. “I didn’t want to terrify anybody.”

The Independent has reached out for comment.