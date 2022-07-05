Former The Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez has revealed that she kept the price tags on the dresses she purchased for the show so she would be able to return the clothes once filming was over.

Martinez, 27, was a contestant on Season 22 of the reality show, which featured Arie Luyendyk Jr as the bachelor. She was eliminated during the seventh week of the program.

On TikTok, Martinez, whose season aired in 2018, has since reflected on and answered questions about her experience filming for The Bachelor.

In a recent video, the former contestant addressed a question about how much money she spent on clothes to wear for the show, such as the dresses that she and other contestants wear during the rose ceremonies, where contestants are eliminated every week.

According to Martinez, while other contestants paid “thousands” of dollars for their gowns, she did not, as she revealed that she’d borrowed clothes from the family she worked for as a nanny.

“You basically have to bring all your own clothes and dresses for up to eight weeks,” she explained. “For a lot of girls, I knew that they spent literally thousands of dollars. Luckily, because I live in LA, the nanny family that I worked for at the time had a whole sample showroom because the mom worked in fashion.”

“She literally let me go to the showroom, and I got to borrow all the dresses I needed, thank god,” she continued.

However, she noted that, when she couldn’t find clothes to borrow, she went to Nordstrom Rack to buy dresses and left the tags on, since she couldn’t afford to keep them once filming forThe Bachelor was done.

“Anything else that I needed, I went to Nordstrom Rack, and I just kept the tags on,” she added. “And then I returned it when I got back because I did not have that kind of money to spend.”

As of 5 July, Martinez’s video has more than 1.5m views, with some TikTok users in the comments urging her to continue sharing details about the filming process.

“These are so interesting, please don’t stop,” one person wrote, while another said: “The Bachelor is not what I thought it was.”

A third person added: “That sample showroom was like: ‘YEP PLS WEAR ON TV, immediately.’”

This isn’t the first time Martinez has discussed shopping at Nordstrom Rack for her outfits on the show, as she spoke to Glamour in 2018 about her shoes being the most expensive items she purchased.

“I also went to Nordstrom Rack, where I bought a couple of dresses, jewellery, and some formal shoes,” she explained. “Shoes were a thing: I needed a bunch of heels that I didn’t have. I probably spent about $700 or $800 on that stuff, but when I got back to Los Angeles, I was so broke I returned everything that still had tags on.”

In January, Daria Rose, a former contestant on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, made a TikTok video about her own experience, in which she explained that contestants had to pay for their own hair, makeup, and clothes on the show. She also detailed how much she paid for each of her dresses, which she said ranged from $198 to $420, before revealing that she spent a total of $2,238 on all of her outfits.