A former contestant from this season of The Bachelor has revealed how much money she spent on her dresses for the show.

Daria Rose, 24, has been since eliminated from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, which is currently still airing.

In a TikTok video post on 7 January, Rose, @daria.rose, noted that contestants have to pay for their own hair, makeup, and clothes. So, with that in mind, she detailed how much she paid for each dress that she got for the show.

The first dress she showed in the clip was from her first night on The Bachelor. It was a blue dress that cost $198.

Throughout the video, she continued sharing screenshots of her different outfits, including two red dresses from Revolve, one that cost $219 and another that cost $319.

Along with a green dress that cost $420, a pink dress that cost $350, and a rose-colored dress that cost $312, the former contestant spent $285 on a pink blazer and pants.

Rose revealed at the end of the video that she spent a total of $2,238 on all of these outfits.

“Very expensive, so if anyone needs to borrow a dress, let me know,” she said.

The video has over 1.6m views so far, with viewers in the comments expressing that Rose shouldn’t have had to spend that much money on her clothes.

“They should give each girl 5k for wardrobe they are so cheap,” one viewer claimed, while another said, “no WAY they make you pay for your clothes AND makeup.”

“I can’t believe they don’t provide this ... Wow,” one user said.

Multiple viewers noted that if they were in Rose’s shoes, they would have gotten everything from Shein , an online retailer that’s known for its cheap prices.

“The way I would have ordered everything from SHEIN idgaf,” one comment reads.

Another viewer pointed out that Rose never even got to wear some of these dresses on The Bachelor and said: “So some these girls spend this much just to be sent home the first night? 😶😶 they need a reimbursement asap.”

In response, Rose wrote: “Me lol but imma wear em I love them! Everyone invite me to your weddings, I have outfits.”

And despite how much Rose may have paid, TikTok users still acknowledged how beautiful those dresses were.

“All of these dresses look 10x better on you than in the store photos,” one viewer wrote.

“I can’t believe Clayton robbed us of these looks,” another said.

This isn’t the first time that a former Bachelor participant has discussed the prices they’ve paid to be on the show. While speaking with Glamour in 2018, Bekah Martinez, who was a contestant on season 22, said that she went to Nordstrom Rack for her dresses, jewelry, and shoes. However, those shoes were more expensive than she expected.

“I needed a bunch of heels that I didn’t have,” she explained. “I probably spent about $700 or $800 on that stuff, but when I got back to Los Angeles, I was so broke I returned everything that still had tags on.”

In her blog post in 2016, Jillian Harris, a contestant on the 13th season of The Bachelor, said that when she was on the show, she was given “goodie bags filled with some stuff” to wear. However, a lot of it didn’t fit her and many of the women brought their own dresses.

“The girls do have to bring all of their own clothing and of course, they want to be wearing the best clothes EVER to be seen on TV in!!!” she wrote. “I had re-mortgaged my house and I spent something like $8,000 on clothing (which is still a lot).”

The Independent has reached out to Rose and ABC for comment.