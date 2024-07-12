Support truly

Former The Bachelor contestant Anna Redman has apologized for posting an Auschwitz outfit inspiration video.

In a post shared on Instagram Stories, the 28-year-old shared what clothes she planned on wearing for each day of her upcoming trip to Poland, including the outfit she was going to wear to the sixteenth stop on her list, Auschwitz, where an estimated 1.1 million people were killed in one of the deadliest concentration camps during the Holocaust.

She shared with her 114,000 Instagram followers a photo of her in a black dress and sneakers, her planned outfit for the outing. She captioned the photo, “The best packing “hack.” Is somebody going to match my freak?”

In her comment section, critics slammed her for sharing something so “tone-deaf.”

“You know what’s embarrassing?” one person wrote. “How tone deaf you are to post an Auschwitz outfit on your stories.”

Another added, “This is tone deaf as hell and implies she’s going to be taking ‘aesthetic’ photos at a death camp where over 1 million people were murdered. Girl. Goodbye. This is f***** up.”

“This is one of the most spiritually bankrupt things I’ve seen in a LONG time,” a third noted.

“This is f****** gross man,” someone else commented. “I never thought I’d see an outfit guide for a freaking concentration camp.”

“Also that’s a crazy inappropriate outfit to wear at Auschwitz,” a fifth person said. “You’re at a concentration camp, not brunch.”

Since receiving backlash for posting her Auschwitz outfit inspiration, the Chicago-based internet personality the influencer deleted the story and posted the same image with an apology written in overlaid text.

“Hey everyone,” she started the apology. “I’m severely sorry for any pain I caused when sharing my packing notes story. I understand how flippant it came off labeling that day with the trip we are taking.”

She continued, “I understand that heaviness of visiting Auschwitz and have been planning accordingly since we added seeing it in our travel plans. Again, I’m very sorry and took it down as soon as I understood that gravity of the mistake I made.”

“I had no ill intentions behind it AT ALL,” she added. “And I hope you guys can understand that.”

For her upcoming trip to Poland, Redman will be traveling with her boyfriend of over 2 years, fellow Bachelor franchise alum Chris Bukowski.

The 35-year-old first appeared on the eighth season of The Bachelorette in 2012 and has appeared on five different seasons across all Bachelor Nation programs, leading him to earn the contestant with the most appearances. Meanwhile, Redman last appeared on the 25th season of The Bachelor in 2021, and afterward, on the 7th season of Bachelor in Paradise.