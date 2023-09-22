The Bake Off is back, but will I hear a word of it?

Sometimes, I convince myself that I nearly invented Gogglebox. I’m pretty sure that a year or so before it launched in 2013, I said to my wife that a cool idea for a show would be watching people’s reaction to TV programmes.

My wife doesn’t remember this flash of brilliance. And if it happened, I obviously didn’t do anything about it, whereas someone else was presumably already on the case. Still, I can take comfort from the fact that I was – unless my memory is playing tricks – part of the zeitgeist, just as I will be when tank tops come back in.

Anyway, Gogglebox is of course a great show. But it has a lot to answer for.