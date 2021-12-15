Rescue dog recreates Banksy artwork in bid to find a home this Christmas

A rescue dog called Banksy has been creating works of art as part of an appeal to find a home this Christmas.

The pup’s artwork is inspired by the graffiti artist of the same name, and it will be auctioned off in order to raise funds for Bristol Animal Rescue Centre.

Banksy, the dog, has painted his own version of Banksy, the artist’s, famous “Cat and Dog” artwork using just his nose and paws to spread the paint.

“Banksy really enjoys creating the artworks, it’s a great enrichment activity for him to do with his carers,” Jodie Hayward, Animal Home Manager at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, said.

“The brilliant thing about it is that every penny raised from his art will go towards helping, healing and homing the vulnerable animals in our care.”

The pup is estimated to be between 3 to 6-years old and would prefer a semi-rural or rural home without other cats and dogs around.

The centre ​​says the young Staffordshire Bull Terrier is only able to live at a home with adults.

“Banksy had a rough start in life, having passed between a few homes already, and is now looking for a consistent and patient home where he can settle,” Hayward said.

Hayward added that while Banksy can be “misunderstood”, he is a “loving” dog with a “cheeky personality”.

“He loves training and is very eager to please, but he can get a bit boisterous and mouthy when he feels unsure as to how he should behave in certain situations,” she continued.

"Banksy is a misunderstood dog with lots of potential, and we are sure that he will bring a great deal of joy to the right family".

To find out more about Banksy, visit bristolarc.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/banksy

Additional reporting by SWNS.