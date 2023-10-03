Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, are celebrating another year around the sun together.

The couple, who’ve been married since 1992, took to their social media accounts on 3 October to mark their 31st wedding anniversary. In his post, Barack shared the snap of him and his wife posing together while standing in front of a field, along with a sweet tribute in the caption.

“Happy anniversary, sweetheart! @MichelleObama, you’re brilliant, kind, funny, and beautiful - and I’m lucky to call you mine,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Michelle also shared a snap of her and Barack smiling together in what appeared to be a park, as the city skyline was captured in the background. She also shared a message in the caption about how special their relationship is.

“31 years, and a lifetime to go. I love going through life with you by my side, @BarackObama. Happy anniversary, honey!” she wrote.

In the comments of the two posts, fans went on to praise the couple and congratulate them on their latest milestone.

“That’s love right there in human form! Happy Anniversary,” one commented on Michelle’s photo, while another added: “Role models in a multitude of ways. Congratulations.”

“Happy anniversary to the best president and first lady!” a third wrote in the comments of Barack’s post.

Last year, the pair shared similar tributes in honour of their 30th anniversary. On their social media accounts, they both posted the same snap from their trip to the beach, along with an image of the words “Barack + Michelle,” with a heart around it written in the sand. Their posts also included a throwback snap from the couple’s wedding day.

“Miche, after 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day - that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner,” the former US President wrote in the caption. “Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

After tying the knot in 1992, Barack and Michelle went on to welcome two daughters, Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22. Throughout their three-decade-long relationship, they’ve also spoken candidly about the challenges they faced during their relationship.

While speaking with CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson in May, Barack opened up about how grateful he is to have more time with his wife, after his eight years as president came to an end in 2017.

“​It sure helps to be out of the White House, and to have a little more time with her,” he said.

He also acknowledged that while raising his daughters throughout his time in office, Michelle was the one who was focused the most on them.

“And so I did not fully appreciate, I think - as engaged of a father as I was - the degree of stress and tension for her knowing that not just me and Michelle were under scrutiny and in this strange environment, but that we were raising our daughters in a kind of situation that just wasn’t normal,” he said.

During a conversation with Revolt TV in December 2022, the former first lady opened up about the ups and downs most couples face and revealed that there was a decade in her life when she struggled with her marriage.

“People think I’m being catty by saying this - it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” she admitted. “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

Michelle continued: “And for 10 years while we’re trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who’s doing what and what, I was like: ‘Ugh, this isn’t even.’ And guess what? Marriage isn’t 50/50, ever, ever.”

However, Michelle added that for a marriage to work, even in times of struggle or disagreement, you’ve “got to know your person” and “like” who they are.

“I mean, you could be mad at him, but do you still look at him and go: ‘I’m not happy with you, but I respect you. I don’t agree with you, but you’re still a kind, smart person,’” The Light We Carry author added.