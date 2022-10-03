Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama have shared sweet tributes to each other on social media in honour of their 30th wedding anniversary.

The 44th president of the United States celebrated his anniversary on Monday by posting a photo with his wife on the beach and another of her on their wedding day. His Instagram post also included an image of the phrase “Barack + Michelle,” with a heart around it, written in the sand.

In the caption, Barack praised Michelle and playfully addressed how gracefully she’s aged, in comparison to him.

“Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner,” he wrote. “Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

On her Instagram, Michelle also shared the same image that her husband did of the sand, along with another photo taken at the beach and one from their wedding. She shared how “grateful” she’s been for her husband over the last three decades in the caption of her post.

“Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together,” she wrote. “I love you, @BarackObama.”

In the comments of the former FLOTUS’s post, many fans praised the couple and congratulated them on their milestone anniversary.

“Happy anniversary! May your next 30 years be even better…especially when grandchildren arrive,” one wrote, while another added: “Love this and love y’all.”

This isn’t the first time that the duo have shared touching tributes to each other on social media.

In August, Michelle celebrated her husband’s 61st birthday by posting a throwback picture of Barack looking away from the camera while wearing a retro printed shirt.

“Happy birthday to my honey!” she wrote. “Life with you just keeps getting better every year. You always make me proud. I love you.”

Michelle also previously opened up about her long-lasting marriage during a conversation with Conan O’Brien back in 2020 on her podcast,The Michelle Obama Podcast. In that conversation, the Becoming author discussed some of the “challenges” that “young couples” deal with and how they can think “they’re broken” because of that.

“Young couples, they face these challenges and they’re ready to give up because they think they’re broken,” she said. “And I just want to say, look, if that breaks a marriage, then Barack and I have been broken off and on, throughout our marriage, but we have a very strong marriage. If I had given up on it, if I had walked away from it, in those tough times, then I would’ve missed all the beauty that was there as well.”