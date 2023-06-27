Ken is hosting free stays in Barbie’s pink Malibu dreamhouse on Airbnb

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barbie fans will soon be able to live out their Barbie fantasies in her iconic pink Malibu dreamhouse, thanks to Ken’s new rental agreement with Airbnb.

According to Airbnb, the oceanfront Barbie mansion is once again available to rent on the platform, after a stay at the Malibu home was initially offered in 2019. However, this time, the stay will be hosted by Barbie’s paramour, who has “revamped part of Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse with everything he loves”.

“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” said Ken, according to the Airbnb listing. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind - dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? - digs.”

Although the house is still overwhelmingly pink, Ken’s styling choices mean some of the rooms have been decked out in wild west-themed decor, including a life-size plastic horse and a door that reads: “Kendom Saloon.”

Two individual one-night stays for up to two guests in Ken’s bedroom inside Barbie’s dreamhouse will be available on 21 and 22 July 2023. The best part? The one-night stays will be free of charge “because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse”.

To make the most of the stay, guests can take a dip in the infinity pool, which has been decorated with inflatables that spell out Ken, or look through Ken’s wardrobe, which was previously Barbie’s closet, to find the best “beach fit”.

Barbie fans can also channel the “kenergy,” which includes lots of animal-skin rugs and cowboy boots, on Ken’s outdoor disco dance floor or with a performance on Ken’s guitar.

And the fun doesn’t have to stop once the stay is over, as the lucky guests will be able to remember their sleepover with their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards, according to Airbnb.

Guests can request to book the entirely pink Airbnb, which is being hosted in collaboration with Warner Bros, beginning 17 July at 10am PT at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse.

The opportunity to stay in Barbie’s Malibu dreamhouse comes ahead of the upcoming release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, on 21 July.