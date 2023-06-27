Look inside Barbie’s dreamhouse you can rent for free on Airbnb

Take a look inside Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse that you can now stay in for free via Airbnb.

“While everyone’s favorite doll makes her live-action film debut in Barbie, Ken is handing over the keys and hosting an overnight stay,” the holiday rental company said.

Decorated in Barbie’s signature hot pink, the sprawling mansion features Ken’s outdoor disco dance floor, an infinity pool, and the chance for guests to take home their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards.

Two individual one-night stays for up to two guests will be available for free from 21 to 22 July.

Booking for Ken’s room in the Malibu DreamHouse will open on 17 July at 6pm GMT (10am PT).