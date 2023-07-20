Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barbie-mania is in full swing, with fans getting excited to watch the forthcoming film about one of the most recognisable toys in the world.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie features Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as her partner Ken. A slew of other famous faces play various iterations of Barbie and Ken.

While the plot is being kept firmly under wraps, we do know that Barbie lives in her own bright pink Dreamhouse, with furnishings in various shades of pink, including with a pink slide into a pool.

In May, fans were treated to photographs and a virtual tour of the Dreamhouse, which was constructed at the Warner Bros Studios London, via Architectural Digest.

It comes as no surprise that many fans have been curious about what a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse might look like. Luckily, some superfans of the doll have created their very own versions of Barbie-themed properties and are letting us take a peek inside.

Eaton House Studio, Essex

This home in Essex, belonging to Californian Amy Griffith, has nailed the Barbie aesthetic from top to toe.

(EatonHouseStudio.com)

You can’t miss its bright, hot pink exterior, which is covered in flowers and fairy lights for good measure. It also features a unicorn sculpture, pink flamingos and heart-shaped stepping stones.

(EatonHouseStudio.com)

The inside of the house is even more eye-opening, as Griffith has decked it out with a cinema, private photo studios, Barbie-themed bedrooms, a dining room with love heart motifs and flashy vanity lights everywhere.

The décor is a maximalist’s dream. From flower feature walls to disco balls, to glittery streamers and pink, fluffy bedsheets, this Barbie dreamhouse has literally everything.

(EatonHouseStudio.com)

The house has several celebrity fans, including Iggy Azalea and Gizzi Erskine, while it also featured in Little Mix’s “Bounce Back” music video in 2020. You, too, can hire the dreamhouse, but the price tag depends on your individual needs.

Griffith told The Sun: “Guests attending have to be over 25 but this can vary depending on the kind of event that is hosted and the occasion. We’re booked out every weekend and have been for so many years.

(EatonHouseStudio.com)

“We’ve been in every magazine in the world, it’s constantly being used for photoshoots. It’s just a joy to be able to share it with so many people.”

Real-life Barbie Dreamhouse, Lincolnshire

Katie Loveday’s dedication to Barbie has manifested in the way she dresses, her sense of interior design, and even the car she drives. However, only the interior of her car is pink, while the outside is blue – something she is hoping to change that in the future.

(Katie Loveday / SWNS)

The 18-year-old has a huge collection of around 100 Barbies and Bratz dolls and her wardrobe is filled with exclusively pink clothes, in every shade of the colour.

(Tom Maddick SWNS)

Meanwhile, her house is impressively kitted out in pink décor, from pink wallpaper to pink carpets to pink bedsheets and pink furniture.

(Tom Maddick SWNS)

Loveday told SWNS that, although she wore “very basic and very plain” clothes in secondary school to “copy everyone else a bit”, she “felt insecure”. That changed when she began wearing more pink during lockdown.

(Tom Maddick SWNS)

“Even adding the smallest accent of pink to my makeup, my confidence grew and I felt so much more like myself,” Loveday said. “I’d got my individuality back.”

The Pink Castle, Scotland

If the above interiors are just a bit too Barbie for you, a more muted, yet still grand castle may be more your style.

(holidaycottages.co.uk )

The Pink Castle is a 14th-century castle located near the North Ayrshire town of Largs. The exterior is a far more subtle shade of pale pink, with red brick that has lost some of its colour over the years to make it appear more pink.

(holidaycottages.co.uk)

The four-bedroom castle does, however, have a pastel pink modern extension. It offers occupants views of the sea, as well as overlooking gardens with a hot tub with a view of the countryside.

(holidaycottages.co.uk)

According to holidaycottages.co.uk, the fairy-tale property is peaceful and private, perfect for getting away from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

(holidaycottages.co.uk)

It features a spacious kitchen and dining space, two sitting rooms, a small sauna in one turret and an idyllic space to relax in another turret while enjoying the views.