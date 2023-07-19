The 14 pinkest Barbiecore destinations where you can stay in a real life Dreamhouse

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie hits the big screen in the UK this Friday, 21 July, and if there’s one thing Barbie loves more than fashion and philanthropy it’s pink – sorry Ken.

So much so, that the over-the-top Barbieland set caused a “worldwide” shortage of fluorescent pink paint, while on-set pink days were mandated by Barbie actor Margot Robbie.

In this Barbie revolution, it’s not just millennials seeking the pink interiors of the trending Barbie-chic aesthetic. Sell-out collaborations with Crocs and Zara mean you can look – and act – the part at pastel poolsides with candy-striped parasols, all over the world.

From your own slice of Barbiecore in her Malibu Dreamhouse to Barbie blush art hotels and magenta-hued kitsch architecture, fans can easily embrace a rose-tinted world.

From riding in Barbie’s signature fuchsia convertible in Havana to relaxing on salmon sands in the Bahamas, here are The Independent’s top picks of where to go and stay to get your fix of plastic fantastic charm this summer.

Malibu

Best for: Malibu Barbie (1971)

Feel the Kenergy at Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse this summer (Mattel/Airbnb)

The OG hotspot for beach-loving Barbies, Malibu’s miles of white sands, boutique shops, wild waves and boardwalks are also a firm favourite with Barbie’s boyfriend Ken – he even calls it his “Kendom”.

Where to stay

Airbnb’s iconic Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse property is currently listed for the first time since Barbie’s 60th anniversary in 2019 as part of a collaboration with Warner Bros. With Ken as your host, think cowboy decor, roller blades and panoramic beach views as you spend a neon night in this life-size toy pink mansion. Bookings opened on 17 July for two lucky guests to win a Malibu paradise staycay in Ken’s bedroom; but if you didn’t manage to snap up the sought-after room, there are plenty of pink destinations where you can get a dose of Barbiecore.

The Bahamas

Best for: Beach Barbie (2005)

Pastel sands and turquoise water on the Bahamas’ Pink Sand Beach (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Live your best life on Barbie-hued beaches like Pink Sand Beach in the Bahamas, the 50th-best in the world. The peach sands on Harbour Island are stained by the microscopic red shells of the coral insects that inhabit the shoreline and meet the turquoise sea in a captivating fusion of vibrant colour. Balancing flamingos also dot the shore of this fabulous natural phenomenon.

Where to stay

Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort offers baby pink accommodation, private pools and restaurants perfect for snapping pictures, Barbie-style. The pastel Bahamian palette even extends to its Guava Bubble cocktails, seating and canopies.

Ibiza

Best for: Birthday Barbie (1998)

The art-deco hotel where unique pink suites meet a pastel poolside haven (Wi-Ki-Woo Hotel)

Ibiza’s neon pinks, buzzing atmosphere and infamous pool parties will have every Barbie girl singing “Come on Barbie, let’s go party” when it’s time to celebrate a big birthday or a milestone Barbie event such as the movie’s release this Friday.

Where to stay

Ibiza’s poster child for pink design, Wi-Ki-Woo Hotel has candyfloss exteriors and a retro art deco feel fit for every Barbie (and it’s a dead ringer for the dreamhouse). Bubblegum pool loungers and a vibrant seafront terrace are highlights of clubbers’ paradise San Antonio.

Kuala Lumpur

Best for: Fashion designer Barbie (1960)

Kuala Lumpur has become a creative hub for fashion and design since the launch of its fashion week in the 2000s, and the city’s prolific shopping scene of heritage brands and vibrant local businesses would 100 per cent win the Barbie stamp of approval.

Where to stay

Unleash your inner fashionista with Grand Hyatt’s Barbie Ultimate Staycation and put on your pink-carpet best during a stay-and-dine package that invites fans to live out their Barbie dreams. Themed rooms, cafes and afternoon teas – all in Barbie’s signature pink – await overlooking Kuala Lumpur’s sprawling skyline.Made in Malibu rooms for two adults and one child from £220 for one night.

England

Best for: Princess of England Barbie (2003)

Dixie Daydream is a maximalist, print loving caravan and any Barbie lover’s dream (Booking.com)

With Margot Robbie herself an ex-Clapham resident, it would be rude not to include the best of Barbiecore destinations on our British doorsteps. After all, if there’s one thing England knows how to do, it’s balance minimalist regal luxury with in-your-face eclectic designs.

Where to stay

Dixie Daydream Caravan in Camber Sands features a maximalist, print-heavy interior, glorious artwork and quirky wallpapers in pinks, purples and reds. The Barbie-inspired spot promises a memorable staycation in the spirit of the new film.

Los Angeles

Best for: Actor Barbie (1977)

LA is synonymous with pink, from its Paul Smith hot pink wall – a selfie hotspot – to the famous Pink’s hot dogs and, most importantly, The World of Barbie. Experience the iconic lifestyle and the busy doll’s dozens of careers in a replica of the dreamhouse featuring pastel camper vans and a Barbie sound studio, and spend the day living the plastic fantastic life in the heart of LA.

Where to stay

Trixie Motel in Palm Springs is a must-visit destination for the Barbie aesthetic. Think nights spent in the aptly named Malibu Barbara, Flower Power and Yeehaw Cowgirl fantasy suites, alongside days spent by the rose and white pool laden with heart-shaped floaties and tasselled parasols fit for a real-life Barbie.Malibu Barbara Room for two from £310 per night.

Havana, Cuba

Best for: Showgirl Barbie (2008)

Find Barbie’s signature pink convertible on the streets of Havana (Getty Images)

Hit the roads of Havana, Cuba in signature Barbie style in a colourful convertible (preferably pink), and head to a salsa lesson or a vibrant fiesta to learn to dance in rhythm with the locals – remember choreographed dance routines are Barbie approved. While hiring a retro ride won’t quite reach the Barbie-chic levels of Mattel’s 2021 sparkling Fiat 500e (with wings), we’d say it’s almost as stylish.

Where to stay

A favourite of American novelist Ernest Hemingway, Hotel Ambos Mundos in the centre of Old Havana is a baby pink house of character and old-world charm. Live music, art exhibitions and a rooftop garden await guests looking for literary inspiration and 20th-century style terracotta architecture. Junior suites from £85 per night, B&B.

Barbados

Best for: Marine biologist Barbie (2023)

Think candy-striped parasols and rose-hued walls at Cobblers Cove, Barbados (Cobblers Cove/Nick Smith)

Barbados undeniably puts the barb in Barbie with its white sand beaches, pastel mansions and watersports offering – after all, Barbie has mastered most athletic careers in her lifetime. Besides, the great dive sites and lively coral reefs in Barbados are a great excuse to recreate Marine Biologist Barbie’s super fashionable gold and green scuba outfit.

Where to stay

Cobblers Cove Hotel, a pastel mansion with retro candy-striped poolside parasols and rose-hued walls, is an idyllic paradise to rival even a Barbieland pool day. Spacious and charming suites fill the coral stone building, built in 1943.

Jaipur, India

Best for: Pink collection Barbie (2020)

Jaipur is also known as ‘The Pink City’ for its trademark colour scheme (Rajmahal Palace RAAS/Booking.com)

Jaipur, India’s Rajasthan state’s capital, is often called “The Pink City” for its blush buildings, originally painted the pink-tone in 1876 to welcome Prince Albert – Queen Victoria’s husband – to the city.

Where to stay

Rajmahal Palace RAAS is a unique oasis eclectically decorated in over 50 shades of pink. The regal hotel with brightly patterned interiors, three extravagant restaurants and acres of lush gardens looks like it would top Barbie’s bucket list on a visit to the colourful city.

Palm Beach

Best for: Wildlife conservationist Barbie (2019)

Preppy pastels meet doll-like charm at The Colony Hotel (The Colony Hotel/Booking.com)

Find a whimsical pink paradise on Palm Beach with luxury boutiques, sprawling estates and upscale restaurants lining the palm-fringed shores of the South Florida town.

Where to stay

The Colony Hotel’s famous preppy pastels, fashionable wildlife wallpaper and chic doll-like charm, including candyfloss golf carts and bikes with wicker baskets, are undeniably Barbiecore. Palm Beach’s “pinkest hotel” has an enviably pastel palette and is the perfect setting to live out your Barbie fantasy.

Calpe, Spain

Best for: Architect Barbie (2011)

The La Muralla Roja building by architect Ricardo Bofill (Getty Images)

In Calpe, Spain, an avant-garde, postmodern apartment complex designed by Ricardo Bofill stands tall with vibrant pink walls – a haven for avid Instagrammers after a picture-perfect pink backdrop for selfies with their Barbie or Ken.

Where to stay

La Muralla Roja apartment offers an off-the-beaten-track stay within a blush exterior in what we imagine could be Barbie’s Spanish holiday home or art project. The ideal accommodation for architecture lovers, it offers a pool with views over the stylish building complex.

Galway, Ireland

Best for: Festival Barbie (2017)

What’s Barbieland without a party? Galway, with its lively music scene, vibrant culture and St Patrick’s Day parades is a surprising hub of excitement that may well emulate a Barbieland holiday with the right use of your imagination.

Where to stay

The g Hotel and Spa’s famously striking interior designs see pastel afternoon tea lounges, glamorous grand salons and luxury rooms with tasselled accents form an over-the-top, vibrant experience. Philip Treacy created the eye-catching pink spaces.

Mexico

Best for: Yoga Barbie (2012)

“Mexican Pink”, an intense magenta, is an important national symbol representative of the charisma and artistic identity of the Mexican people. So it’s no wonder amid the yoga retreats, flea markets and ancient Mayan ruins that pink Barbiecore boutique hotels pepper the streets.

Where to stay

Two restored French-style mansions make up Rosas & Xocolate Hotel in the heart of Mérida, Mexico. Think boutique rooms that boast private outdoor Jacuzzis, designer furniture and an intimate blend of Mexican and Mediterranean interior influences – all wrapped up in a bright-pink exterior and fittingly rose-hued courtyards.

Marrakech

Best for: Chef Barbie (1991)

El Fenn’s rooms are a paradise of pink delights (Cécile Perrinet Lhermitte/El Fenn Hotel)

Marrakech is colourful in flavours, culture and architecture and the ochre city’s dusty pink and terracotta walls provide the perfect pigmented backdrop for a holiday of rose-tinted romance.

Where to stay

El Fenn Hotel’s unique suites, some hot pink, feature lime-plaster and saturated art pieces that bring the walls to life. On the roof terrace, geometric magenta armchairs and daybeds provide bold comfort for guests enjoying a ‘Red Fruit Basil Mojito’ – in true Barbie style – as the sun sets over the palms. Extra large doubles from £577 per night, B&B.

